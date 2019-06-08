League City's Aman Wairkar won the boys' 10-and-under singles orange-ball “A” draw at the Bryan-College Station Schools Out Challenger 1-Day tennis tournament.
Wairkar went 3-1 in round-robin play, tying Houston's Shouta Sonezaki for most wins. But in their decisive head-to-head matchup in round two, Wairkar defeated Sonezaki 4-2, 4-2.
JUST MISSED
Friendswood's Sadie Dakay fell one win short of winning the girls' 12s singles at the BCS Schools Out Challenger 2-Day tournament.
Dakay, seeded No. 1, won four rounds before losing to Houston's No. 2-seed Sienna Spradley in the final, 6-2, 6-0.
Earlier, Dakay received a first-round bye, then beat Houston's Hannah Holmsten in the second round, 6-4, 6-1; Spring's Emma Angelkov in the quarterfinals, 6-0, 6-3; and Galveston's Carley Singleton in the semifinals, 6-1, 6-0.
Singleton reached the semis with a bye and straight-set wins over Austin's Seneca Sharp in the second round, 6-4, 6-1; and Cypress' Emily Fraser in the quarterfinals, 6-1, 6-1.
REMEMBERING PETER
Twelve Galveston graduating high school seniors received Peter Andrew Sunseri Memorial scholarships.
Ball High winners were Xaver Aderholt, Antero Aguilar, Aeris Buss, Brendan Edwards, Marie Louise Livanec, Julissa Martinez, Flavio Ramos, George Reinmiller, Mandy Tran, Emmy Vasquez and Daniel Whittington, and O'Connell College Preparatory School's Gabriel Brennan.
There were also seven renewals: Yulissa Chavez, Riana Larios, Laura Miffin, Trey Mitchell, Mitchell Moreno, Emily Sims and Asia Smith.
The Carroll Sunseri Family awards the scholarships each year in memory of the late O'Connell and Ball High tennis player.
CREEK'S BEST
Clear Creek High School's tennis team recognized several individuals at its postseason awards banquet.
Carter Crookston (boy) and Alejandra Lopez (girl) were this year's varsity's Most Valuable Player.
Also, Miranda Hixson (Team Choice); David Hoover (Boys Rising Star); Michaela Clark (Girls Rising Star); Will Irvine (Boys Hustle Award); Reagan Canales (Girls Hustle Award); Payton Pagan (Scholar Athlete); and Lucas Tronchin (Holtman Heart of a Champion).
Meanwhile, junior varsity winners were: Ethan Nguyen (boy) and Jessica Sammons (girl), MVP; Kirtan Patel (boy) and Jillian Will (girl), Rising Star; and Rheise Dobson (boy) and Catie Jackson (girl), Hustle Award.
Mary Tacorda was Freshman and Newcomer of the Year.
TIP OF THE DAY
When in doubt, call it “in” does not rhyme. But it is the right thing to do.
