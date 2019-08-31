The third annual Christina Grillo Sullivan Foundation Mixed Doubles Tennis Tournament & Special Needs Athletes Expo will be held Oct. 12 at the Ball High School courts.
Entry fee is $50 per player. Entry deadline is Sept. 30.
This is a double elimination tournament.
Online registration is available at www.tcgsf.org/tennis-tournament-sign-up/.
The tournament is in conjunction with an expo showcasing adaptive sports athletes from 14 Gulf Coast school districts.
For tournament information or for those wanting to help sponsor the event, email Beep Sullivan at josephine@tcgsf.org.
PLAYING FOR KEEPS
Ball High and Texas City open District 23-5A team tennis play Tuesday, with both teams on the road.
The Tors travel to Galena Park while the Stings will be at Crosby for 3:30 p.m. starts.
Friendswood will use its bye date to make up last week's rainout at Houston Memorial. Match time is 4 p.m.
Senior boy Storm Simonin and freshman girl Sofia Grasso lead Ball High.
“The team is looking strong and eager for competition,” said Tors head coach Kim LeGate, whose team enters district with a 2-1 record.
“The players have been working together every day to build each other's skill as a team, motivating each other to work hard and play harder.”
MEET THE CHALLENGE(R)
The deadline is Thursday to sign up for the 1-Day and 2-Day Houston September Challenger tennis tournaments, scheduled for the weekend of Sept. 14-15 at Bay Area Racquet Club in Clear Lake City.
The 1-Day tournament offers orange- and green-ball singles in the boys' and girls' 10-and-under age brackets.
Entry fee is $32 per player.
As for the 2-Day tournament, boys' and girls' singles is available in the 12s through 18s divisions.
Entry fee is $36 per player.
At the same time, BARC is hosting the Sleep Houston September Junior Open tennis tournament, featuring boys' and girls' singles in the 10s orange- and green-ball divisions, as well as the 12s-18s.
Entry fee is $38.13 per player, and entry deadline is Sept. 9.
For information on all three, call tournament director Eric Striesfeld at 281-488-7026.
TIP OF THE DAY
You can never prepare soon enough on your groundstrokes. So turn your hips and shoulders and get that racquet back before the oncoming ball bounces on your side.
