The City of Galveston Parks & Recreation Department is offering its free after-school junior tennis program again, beginning Tuesday.
Sessions will be held every Tuesday and Thursday afternoon at Menard Park’s Scoggins-Stiglich Courts. Beginners take to the courts first, from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., followed by the advanced group, from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Instructors are Tracy Singleton and John Armstrong, the city’s recreation superintendent.
For information, call Armstrong at 409-797-3700.
MEETING THE CHALLENGE
League City’s Grayson Van Pelt and Friendswood’s Faith Bias both won 18-and-under singles titles at the Houston Tennis Association October Challenger 1-Day tournament.
Van Pelt claimed the boys’ division, beating Houston’s Kenneth Lam in the final, 4-2, 4-0, while Bias went 2-0 in round-robin play to take the girls’ event.
Van Pelt lived up to his No. 1 seed with three wins in all, first receiving a bye before knocking off Sugar Land’s Akash Musale in the semifinals, 4-2, 4-1.
As for Bias, she defeated League City’s Callighan Ard in round one, 4-6, 7-5, 6-1, in what proved to be the championship match since both players also received default wins over Houston’s Laura Ahn.
SINGLES ONLY
Four players scored perfect 12s in week five singles action of the Galveston Island Tennis League held Wednesday at Scoggins-Stiglich Courts.
Jeff Dubrow, Susan Dudek, Bob Amador and Dave Mitchell each won their respective courts, along with Liz Castillo (11) and Dominic Etienne (9).
COMING SOON
Monday is the entry deadline for the Bay Area Racquet Club Fall Junior Open tennis tournament on Saturday and Sunday.
For information, call 281-488-7026.
CALLING ALL COACHES
Local tennis coaches have until Oct. 31 to sign up for the Texas Tennis Coaches Association’s annual convention and clinic at Horseshoe Bay Resort in Marble Falls on Dec. 7-9.
Late fees will be charged starting Nov. 1, and all money must be received by Nov. 15.
According to TTCA executive director Bobby Kleinecke, “We will not be allowing coaches to bring checks to the convention to pay,” he said.
To register, visit texastenniscoaches.com.
For information, email Kleinecke at kleinecke@me.com or call him at 979-777-0621.
TIP OF THE DAY
In terms of a scale from one to 10, if 10 is the tightest you can grip the racquet, you want your grip to be at about a three.
