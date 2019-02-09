League City’s Aman Wairkar and Friendswood’s William Hipskind both won runner-up boys singles honors at the King Daddy February Challenger tennis tournament in Houston.
In the 1-day event, Wairkar was second in the 10-and-under orange-ball Rams division, winning three rounds before losing in the final to Conroe’s Maxime Crepin 4-1, 4-0.
Wairkar started off with a 4-2, 4-2 first-round win against Houston’s Dylan Gompers, then beat Houston’s Elliott Wong in the quarterfinals by the same straight-sets score.
Later, to reach the championship round, Wairkar rallied past Houston’s Kei Nomiya in the semifinals, 1-4, 4-0, 7-5.
As for Hipskind, he competed in the two-day tournament, advancing to the final of the 14s Patriots division.
Hipskind won four times, opening with a 4-0, 4-1 upset of Houston’s No. 6-seeded Shrey Sahni in the first round.
From there, Hipskind defeated Spring’s Pritam Hegde in the second round, 4-1, 4-2, before pulling off another upset, this time against Cypress’ No. 3-seeded Tarun Manoharan in the quarterfinals, 4-1, 4-1.
Then, in the semifinals, Hipskind received a default win over Houston’s No. 1-seeded Bennett Odegard.
CLEAR WINNERS
Clear Creek’s Carter Crookston defeated Clear Falls’ Reed Collier in the boys “A” singles final of the Humble Independent School District Kim Enocksen Invitational tennis tournament.
Crookston won a 2-6, 6-1, 7-6 (7-3) thriller.
Meanwhile, in an all-Clear Creek ISD girls “A” singles consolation final at the Pasadena ISD Freshmen Tournament, the Wildcats’ Bella Blaylock beat Clear Springs’ Maddie Worrell 8-5.
Blaylock earlier had beaten Pasadena Dobie in the quarterfinals, 6-0, and Barbers Hill in the semifinals, 6-1.
Worrell reached the final with a 6-0 shutout of Pasadena Sam Rayburn in the semifinals.
SIGN UP NOW
Today is the last day to register for Saturday and Sunday’s Bay Area Racquet Club February Junior Open tennis tournament in Clear Lake City.
Various events are offered, including boys and girls 10s singles in both the orange- and green-ball divisions.
This is an intermediate-level tournament.
Entry fee is $38.13. Online registration is available. The tournament identification number is 800005019.
For information, call tournament director Eric Striesfeld at 832-428-5048 or email him at EricS@BayareaRacquetClub.com
TIP OF THE DAY
In doubles, when attacking the opposing net player and on approach shots, keep the ball low and use medium-pace angle shots.
