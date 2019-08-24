Friendswood's Danna Cai won the girls' 12-and-under singles white division at the Katy Champ Major Zone tennis tournament.
With the overall win, Cai earned automatic super-championship status in United States Tennis Association-Texas Section play.
Cai racked up four wins en route to her title, eventually upsetting Austin's No. 3-seed Lilly Perkins in the final, 6-2, 6-2.
Cai started off with a 6-1, 6-1 win over McAllen's Dania Casas in the first round, then upset Houston's No. 2-seed Saira Narang in the quarterfinals, 6-2, 6-3.
Later, in the semifinals, Cai advanced to the championship match with a 6-4, 6-4 effort past Houston's Sienna Spradley.
PLENTY TO BARC ABOUT
Bay Area Racquet Club in Clear Lake City is playing host to three different tournaments the weekend of Sept. 14-15.
The 1-Day and 2-Day Houston September Challenger events will take place simultaneously with the Sleep Houston September Junior Open.
The 1-Day Challenger tournament offers orange- and green-ball competition in the boys' and girls' 10s singles, and the 2-Day tournament features 12s-18s singles.
Entry deadline for the Challenger tournaments is Sept. 5. Entry fees are $32 and $36, respectively.
As for the all-singles September Open, the tournament offers the orange- and green-ball 10s events, as well as the 12s through 18s age divisions.
Entry deadline is Sept. 9. Entry fee is $38.13 per player.
Online registration is available for all three tournaments.
For information, call tournament director Eric Striesfeld at 281-488-7026 or email him at EricS@bayarearacquetclub.com.
REMEMBERING CHRISTINA
The 3rd annual Christina Grillo Sullivan Foundation Tennis Tournament is tentatively scheduled for Oct. 12 at the newly-renovated Ball High School courts.
More details to come.
MEMBERS ONLY
For those USTA members attending the U.S. Open Championships on Aug. 28-Sept. 8 in New York City, every day is Member Appreciation Day.
Members can stop by the USTA membership booth to pick up their special gift – $10 event card and bag tag.
Also, the first 250 members who stop by during each session will receive two passes to the U.S. Open Club.
TIP OF THE DAY
In singles, early in the match, take note of what your opponent does on their second serves.
This will give you a better idea of what to anticipate and how to attack on the return.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.