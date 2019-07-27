Galveston's Mikenzy Dubrow teamed up with La Porte's Elizabeth Ivey to win the girls 16-and-under doubles at the Deer Park Junior Open tennis tournament.
At the same time, League City's Christopher Dudley and Blake Goodman were winning the boys 16s doubles.
Dubrow and Ivey were three-time winners in their round-robin event, receiving a first-round default win before beating Pasadena's Micah McDowell and Deer Park's Lourdes Zuniga in round two, 8-6.
Dubrow and Ivey then beat Houston's Abigail Everett and Pasadena's Isabella Jandron in round three, 8-3.
As for Dudley and Goodman, they went 2-0 in round-robin play, defeating Katy's Anantha Narayanan and Harsithkrishna Rajesh in round two, 8-3, and Friendswood's Mason Soileau and La Porte's Jonathan Barragan in round three, 8-7 (7-3).
Soileau and Barragan won their opener against Narayanan/Rajesh in round one, 8-1.
Also, League City's Brice Farine was runner-up in the boys 16s singles qualified division, winning two rounds before losing a heartbreaking nail-biter to Tomball's Julian Aleman in the final, 4-6, 6-3, 10-8.
Farine, seeded No. 1, first beat Spring's Christopher Price in the quarterfinals, 6-3, 7-6 (7-4), then defeated Katy's Luis Gomez-Toledo in the semifinals, 6-2, 6-3.
COACH OF THE DAY
Friendswood High School head tennis coach David Cook was one of three Texas Tennis Coaches Association members asked to speak at the Texas High School Coaches Association convention in Houston.
Approximately 25 coaches attended the early-morning one-hour presentation, "Creating a Championship Culture in Team Tennis."
"I focused on ways to promote the team using advertising signage, fundraising, media/social media and branding," Cook said. "I also went over some of the tactics and strategy items that we focus on within our team."
OPENING DAY
Speaking of Cook, his Mustangs open the high school team tennis season on Aug. 6 when they visit the Pasadena Dobie Longhorns for a 9 a.m. matchup.
Friendswood then will participate in a tournament in Georgetown on Aug. 7-8 before returning for another road match at Deer Park on Aug. 9.
Team tryouts begin Thursday, with the boys taking to the courts first at 8 a.m. and the girls next at 1:30 p.m. The tryouts for all three teams — freshmen, junior varsity and varsity — last through Friday.
TIP OF THE DAY
Good things happen when you move your feet.
So run down every ball on every point. That one surprise return you make could be the difference in you winning your match.
