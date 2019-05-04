Nine doubles champions were crowned at the fourth annual Clear Creek Education Foundation (CCEF) Tennis Tournament held at The Fitness Center at South Shore Harbour in League City.
The women’s 4.5 final featured an all-Austin College final, with former Clear Springs state qualifier Melody Duong teaming up with Grace Ortiz to beat Kate Seibert/Anna Sergiovanni, 7-5, 6-2.
In the men’s 4.5 final, Brandon Farine/Robert Voss defeated Carter Crookston/Christopher Crookston, 6-1, 4-6, 6-1.
The mixed 4.5 was won by Quinn Radtke/Ethan Bui in a 6-3, 6-4 decision over Duong/Andres Padilla.
Other finals results were
Men’s 3.5 — Sal Conda/Edwin Perona def. Alfonso Contreras/Alex Rodriguez, 6-2, 7-6.
Women’s 3.5 — Audrey Tea/Stacy Tea def. Vi Nanthveth/Yvonne Puente, default.
Mixed 3.5 — Eriika Passi/David Castillo def. Stasha Hardman/John Cottle, 6-4, 6-4.
Men’s 4.0 — Dorone Farber/Stephen Thomas def. Julius Albarques/Leonardo Feliciano, 6-4, 2-6, 6-4.
Women’s 4.0 — Callahan Ard/Eriika Passi def. Christen Valcoviak/Clarissa Valcoviak, 4-6, 7-6, 6-4.
Mixed 4.0 — Mary Tacorda/Heintje Unson def. Stacey Tea/Ruben Smith, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2.
Tournament director Kevin Duke said the tournament raised $7,600 for CCEF.
BIG NUMBERS
Tony Lyles and Frank Mencacci recorded perfect scores in week No. 6 doubles action of the Galveston Island Tennis League.
Lyles and Mencacci each went 18-for-18.
Not far behind were Lydia Miller and John Koloen with identical 17s.
Rounding out the respective court winners was Betsy Kenek with a 14.
CAMP AGGIELAND
Spaces are still available for Texas A&M University’s three summer junior tennis camps, beginning with session one on June 9-14.
Former O’Connell High School four-time state doubles champion and Buccaneer Hall of Fame charter member Bobby Kleinecke is co-director of the six-day camps, which also take place June 23-28 and July 7-12.
The camps, for ages 8-18, offer six hours of tennis instruction each day, with a six-to-one staff to camper ratio.
Online registration is available at www.texasaggietenniscamp.com.
For information, call Kleinecke at 979-777-0621 or email him at bkleinecke@tamu.edu.
TIP OF THE DAY
In doubles when you are at the net and your partner is serving, as soon as the ball passes you, step toward the side the ball will land on.
You want to position yourself according to where the serve goes, always staying behind it.
