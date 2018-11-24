Ball High exchange student Antoine Boyle and Tor teammate Anthony Catanzaro won the 2nd annual Toys For A Claus Tennis Tournament held at Menard Park's Scoggins-Stiglich Courts on Saturday.
Boyle and Catanzaro rallied for a 3-6, 6-3, 10-5 finals victory over Houston's No. 2-seeded Daniel Botello and Sebastian Delgado.
Boyle and Catanzaro won three rounds in all, opening with an 8-3 quarterfinals victory over Liz and Luke Castillo. Later, in the semifinals, Boyle and Catanzaro upset No. 1-seeded Porter Devane and Bryce Rosales by the same 8-3 score.
“It was very, very fun,” said Boyle, from France. “It was my first tournament in your States. A very good time.”
Placing third was the Galveston husband-wife team of Bill and Betsy Kenck, 8-5 winners over Devane and Rosales in the third-place match.
Earlier, the Kencks outlasted the eventual father-daughter consolation winners, Jeff and Mikenzy Dubrow, in the quarterfinals, 8-6, then lost a 9-7 heartbreaker to Botello and Delgado in the semifinals.
In the consolation final, the Dubrows slipped past Liz and Luke Castillo 8-6.
The Dubrows reached the championship match with another 8-6 decision, this time over Sofia Grasso and Riley Heffernan. Grasso and Heffernan had beaten Andrea and Vincent Catanzaro 8-3.
Toys donated by the participants will be presented to a local charity.
Serving as director of the all-doubles tournament was former Ball High tennis player Mitchell Moreno.
TPI CHAMP
League City's Zander Cromwell won the boys' 16-and-under singles at the Tennis Professional International Brightwater Open tournament in Houston.
Cromwell went 2-0 in round-robin play, beating Houston's Agassi Mireles in round one, 6-2, 6-4, and League City's Aiden Kocian in round three, 6-3, 6-2.
Mireles finished runner-up after outlasting Kocian in round two, 6-1, 2-6, 10-5.
GOLF ANYONE?
Those attending the Texas Tennis Coaches Association convention at Horseshoe Bay Resort on Dec. 7-9 also will have a chance to get in a little golf the day before.
A golf tournament is scheduled for the resort's Slick Rock course on Dec. 6, with a shotgun start at 12 noon.
Deadline to enter is Wednesday. To register, visit the TTCA website at texastenniscoaches.com.
TIP OF THE DAY
On the slice backhand, you want the path of the racquet to go high to medium, not high to low.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.