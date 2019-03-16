Friendswood's Mitchell Litvinov and League City's Chris Alberto both won boys singles titles at the King Daddy March Challenger 2-Day tennis tournament in Houston.
Litvinov claimed the 16-and-under “Celtics” division, while Alberto did likewise in the 18s event.
The tournament wins earned Litvinov and Alberto automatic championship-level status in United States Tennis Association-Texas Section play.
Litvinov, seeded No. 7, won five rounds in all, finishing with a 6-3, 6-1 upset of Katy's No. 3-seeded Adithya Ramanathan in the final.
After drawing a first-round bye, Litvinov eased to three consecutive straight-set wins, including a 6-3, 6-2 semifinals victory over Houston's Richard Zheng.
Earlier, Litvinov beat Sugar Land's John Mutammara in the second round, 6-1, 6-3, before upsetting Austin's No. 2-seeded Travis Martin in the quarterfinals, 6-2, 6-2.
Meantime, Alberto racked up his first-place finish as a non-seed, collecting four wins along the way.
Alberto first defeated Missouri City's Carlos de Carlos 6-0, 6-3, then received a default win over Sugar Land's No. 3-seeded Ronak Agarwal in the quarterfinals.
Later, in the semifinals, Alberto upset Houston's No. 1-seeded Sebastian Delgado 5-7, 6-0, 10-0.
JUST OUT
Friendswood's Heintje Unson fell one win short of capturing the boys 14s singles “white” division at the Racquet Pro Pasadena March Champ Major Zone tennis tournament.
Unson won four rounds before losing to Bellaire's No 4-seeded Ammar Ali in the final, 7-5 6-4.
Unson, seeded No. 2, first drew a bye, then beat Cypress' Diego Sarmiento in the second round, 6-3, 6-2; Houston's Nikhil Bhasin in the quarterfinals, 2-6, 6-4, 10-8; and Porter's No. 3-seeded Nicholas Ellis in the semifinals, 6-4, 6-4.
SIGN UP NOW
Today is the last day to register for Saturday and Sunday's Bay Area Racquet Club March Junior Open tennis tournament in Clear Lake City.
A variety of boys and girls singles and doubles events are being offered, including 10s co-ed doubles.
Register online. Entry fees are $38.13 for singles and $46 per doubles team. The tournament identification number is 800005719.
For information, call tournament director Eric Striesfeld at 832-428-5048 or email him at EricS@BayAreaRacquetClub.com.
TIP OF THE DAY
To hit with more depth on your groundstrokes, imagine the net being pushed back to the far service line. Just that perception will help add more extension to your shot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.