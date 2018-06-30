Friendswood’s Richard Griffin and League City’s Derek Bruner both won men’s singles titles at the Al Edwards Juneteenth Tennis Classic held at Homer Ford Tennis Center in Houston.
Griffin reigned supreme in the 65-and-over age division, while Bruner claimed gold in the open division.
Griffin was 2-0 in round-robin play, beating Grady Taylor of Baton Rouge, La., in round one, 3-6, 4-2 retired, and Houston’s Steve Bridgham in round three, 6-3, 6-1.
Bruner also was perfect in his round-robin event, winning his first and last round matches by identical 6-3, 6-3 scores.
Bruner first beat Houston’s Ghulam Jilani, then ended the tournament with a win over Houston’s Christopher Bbale.
In between, Bruner shut out Houston’s Syed Ghaznavi 6-0, 6-0.
ALMOST GIGGED ‘EM
Friendswood’s Natan Bondin fell one win short of taking it all at the Aggieland Junior Open tennis tournament played at A&M Consolidated High School in College Station.
Bondin, competing in the boys’ 16-and-under singles, won three rounds before losing to Katy’s No. 1-seed Paul Wang in the final, 6-1, 6-1.
Bondin, the No. 3 seed, started off with a 6-0, 6-0 whitewashing of College Station’s Evan Roberts in the first round and defeated Mason’s Tranger Schmidt in the quarterfinals, 6-1, 6-3.
Later, in the semifinals, Bondin upset College Stations’ No. 2-seed Joey Tindall 6-2, 2-6, 11-9.
A STAR IS BORN
League City’s Aman Wairkar grabbed runner-up honors at the Houston Future Stars Summer Series No. 2 tennis tournament Saturday at Bay Area Racquet Club in Clear Lake City.
Wairkar went 3-1 in the round-robin co-ed 10s singles orange-ball division.
NICE TRY
Team Galveston lost to La Porte, 17-11, in friendly dual match competition between the two cities parks and recreation departments’ summer tennis programs Thursday.
The islanders turned in a strong showing, led by Tyreese Washington’s three-win effort – twice in singles and once in doubles with Noah Elzner.
Other singles winners were Anthony Catanzaro, Porter Devane, Bryce Rosales and Jerry Santos.
Team Galveston doubles winners were Noah Catanzaro/Luke Leimer, Emery Devane/Zoe Overton, Eliana Johnston/William Johnston and Rosales/Santos.
The islanders host Texas City next at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Menard Park’s Scoggins-Stiglich Courts.
TIP OF THE DAY
Do not admire your last shot. You need to get ready for the next one.
