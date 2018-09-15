League City’s Reagan Canales and Grayson Van Pelt both grabbed runner-up singles honors at the Houston Tennis Association National Junior Tennis & Learning September Challenger 2-Day tournament.
Canales was second in the girls 16-and-under red division, and Van Pelt finished likewise in the boys 18s.
Canales, seeded No. 3, first drew a bye, then beat Houston’s Kara Nagasaki in the second round, 6-3, 6-4, and Lake Jackson’s Mary Jo Walts in the quarterfinals, 6-1, 4-6, 10-5.
Later, in the semifinals, Canales upset Houston’s No. 2-seeded Abigail Fletcher 4-2, 4-1. But in the final, Canales lost to Missouri City’s Madison Love 4-1, 4-0.
Van Pelt, meanwhile, won three rounds before dropping a 6-0, 3-6, 10-8 thriller to Missouri City’s No. 2-seeded James Anderson in their championship match.
Van Pelt, seeded No. 4, defeated Sugar Land’s Anish Sankhavaram in the first round and Sugar Land’s Pratik Sharma in the quarterfinals, 3-5, 4-1, 10-7, before knocking off Houston’s Sebastian Delgado in the semifinals, 4-1, 5-3.
GREEN MACHINE
League City’s Anika Sub won the girls 10s singles green-ball division at the September Challenger 1-Day tournament at Beaumont Tennis Academy.
Sub first won the “Braves” round-robin bracket with a 2-0 record, beating Spring’s Marta Pacuraru in round two, 3-4, 4-2, 7-1, and Houston’s Catherine Rosser in round three, 4-0, 4-0.
Then in the green-ball championship match, Sub defeated Houston’s Aadya Sachdeva 4-3, 4-1.
Something to BARC about
Friendswood’s Heintje Unson and Rosharon’s Gabriel Segubiense won the boys 12s doubles at the Bay Area Racquet Club Summer Junior & Adult Open tennis tournament in Clear Lake City.
Unson and Segubiense pulled off two upsets, first in the semifinals against Pearland’s Andrew Guan and Houston’s Shiv Khera, the No. 2 seeds. Unson and Segubiense won 9-7.
Then, in the final, Unson and Segubiense prevailed again, this time shocking the No. 1-seeded team of Bellaire’s Andrew Lavine and Houston’s Joseph Zhang 8-1.
CALLING ALL COACHES
Locals are invited to attend the Texas Tennis Coaches Association’s annual convention and clinic at Horseshoe Bay Resort in Marble Falls the weekend of Dec. 7-9.
Keynote speaker will be University of Southern California head men’s tennis coach Peter Smith.
For information and/or to register, visit www.texastenniscoaches.com.
TIP OF THE DAY
On your serve, make contact at full extension.
