Friendswood's Linda Griffin teamed up with Houston's Ann Eaton to win the women's 50-and-over doubles at the 25th annual Houston Tennis Classic.
Griffin and Eaton, seeded No. 2, won three rounds, including a 6-2, 6-3 upset of No. 1-seeded Hazel Dickinson of Eight Mile, Ala., and Houston's Carol Piovesan in the championship match.
Griffin and Eaton opened with a 6-1, 6-1 quarterfinals victory over Fairview's Valarie Brown and Arlington's Gaynell Montgomery.
Then, in the semifinals, Griffin and Eaton defeated Houston's Odessa Duffin and Zina Jackson 6-2, 6-1.
At the same time, Friendswood's Richard Griffin and Dallas' Roderic Steele were finishing second in the men's 65s doubles round-robin.
Griffin and Steele first beat Plano's Larry Baker and Michael Newsom of Memphis, Tenn., in round one, 6-4, 6-1.
Later, in round two, Griffin and Steele defeated Houston's John Snider and Alvin Wimberly of Marion, Ariz., 6-1, 6-2.
But in a battle of unbeatens in round three, Griffin and Steele lost to Ray Black and Henry Bryant of Portland, Ore., 7-5, 7-6 (7-2).
BARC OUT LOUD
Friendswood's David Brand won the men's 3.5 singles at the Spring Adult & Junior Open tennis tournament played at Bay Area Racquet Club in Clear Lake City.
Brand needed a pair of super-tiebreaker three-setters to reach the final, there defeating Patrick Alexander of San Diego, Calif., 6-3, 6-2.
Meantime, a trio of runner-up finalists included Friendswood's Danna Cai in the girls' 12-and-under singles, where she lost to Houston's No. 1-seeded Mia Zilberman in the championship match, 6-2, 6-0.
Also finishing second were Galveston's Jeff and Mikenzy Dubrow in the non-ranking doubles, and Friendswood's Hunter Kemball-Cook and Blake Sharp in the boys' 16s doubles.
Placing third in the women's open round-robin singles was League City's Reagan Canales.
FREE STUFF
The City of Galveston Parks & Recreation Department again is offering its free summer tennis classes for six weeks at Menard Park's Scoggins-Stiglich Courts, starting Monday.
Beginner, intermediate and advanced instruction will be held four hours daily, from 8 a.m.-12 noon.
Directing the program will be yours truly, assisted by Maya Leisey, Storm Simonin, Tracy Singleton and Tyreese Washington.
For information, call 409-797-3700.
TIP OF THE DAY
Hit your groundstrokes high above the net – between 3 and 8 feet – for a deeper ball.
