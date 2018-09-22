Five players scored perfect scores on opening night of the Galveston Island Fall Tennis League’s first-ever singles competition.
Liz Castillo, John Koloen, Jeff Dubrow, Tim Lambert and Susan Dudek each turned in 12s to win their respective courts.
Also winning with a score of 11 was Tiffany Teague.
The following night in mixed doubles, the winners were: Billy Wiggins and Lydia Miller with 17s; Dominic Etienne and Dudek with 16s; Becky Cunningham with a 15; and Craig Sullivan with a 14.
“It was great to see old familiar faces and to meet our newest players,” league organizer-founder Beep Sullivan said.
Top Kat
League City’s Katiana Gonzalez won the girls’ 12-and-under singles qualified division at the Missouri City Community Tennis Association September Tournament.
Gonzalez won three rounds, finishing off a 3-0 round-robin showing with a 6-4, 6-4 win over Sugar Land’s Samara Onwuteaka, the eventual runner-up, in round three.
Earlier, Gonzalez defeated Richmond’s Ainsley Fischer in round one, 6-1, 6-0, and Conroe’s Helaina Reynoso in round two, 6-3, 6-2.
BARC out loud
Friendswood’s Maadhvi Bhojani took top honors in the girls’ 10s singles orange-ball division at the Bay Area Racquet Club September Junior Open tennis tournament in Clear Lake City.
Bhojani only gave up two games total, winning her first two matches with 4-0, 4-0 shutouts before beating Houston’s Kayden Johnson, the runner-up, in round three, 4-2, 4-0.
League City’s Addie Bentson also competed, collecting a win in round three against Seabrook’s Kayla VanWieren 4-3, 4-0.
Meanwhile, in the boys’ 10s singles orange-ball division, League City’s Aman Wairkar won two rounds before losing in the championship match to Houston’s Roger Shen, 4-1, 4-1.
After drawing a bye, Wairkar defeated Houston’s Rahul Venkat in the semifinals, 4-3, 4-3.
Now or never
Today is the last day to register for the BARC Fall Open tennis tournament, being held this coming Saturday and Sunday.
Call 281-488-7026.
My bad
Apologies go out to 2009 Clear Creek High School graduating senior Jacquelyn Davis, who I incorrectly identified in my Friday guest column as the Wildcat tennis player who came to our family’s aid during Hurricane Ike.
Tip of the day
Improve the placement of your service toss by releasing the ball from your fingertips rather than the palm of the hand.
