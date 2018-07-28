Friendswood’s Maura Mitchell and Quinn Radtke teamed up to win the girls 16-and-under doubles “B” draw at the Houston July Super Championship Major Zone tennis tournament played at Bay Area Racquet Club in Clear Lake City.
Mitchell and Radtke, seeded No. 1, were true to form with an 8-5 finals victory over The Woodlands’ No. 2-seed Ella Arendes and Caroline Campbell.
Earlier, Mitchell and Radtke defeated Houston’s Samantha Barton and League City’s Brissa Mendoza in the semifinals, 8-5 and Leonard’s Kenna Kelley and Parker’s Lahar Nadig in the quarterfinals, 8-2.
Mendoza was also second in the 16s singles “B” draw, winning three rounds before losing to Montgomery’s No. 1-seed Lauren Springer in the final, 7-5, 6-3.
Mendoza, seeded No. 3, debuted with a 5-7, 6-2, 10-5 comeback against Houston’s Monica Guarin in the first round, then defeated Longview’s Emmaline Nichols in the quarterfinals, 6-0, 4-1 (retired).
Later, in the semifinals, Mendoza rallied past Missouri City’s Jada Hill 3-6, 6-3, 10-8.
Nearby, Friendswood’s Maria Herrera was finishing second in the girls 18s doubles “A” draw with partner Divija Nadella of Katy.
Herrera and Nadella beat Pearland’s Kathryn Guan and Houston’s Alejandra Lopez in the quarterfinals, 8-3, then upset Cypress’ Kayal Gownder and Spring’s Siri Kongara, the No. 2 seed, in the semifinals, 8-6.
MORE SECONDS
League City’s Kevin Larios and Mendoza both claimed runner-up honors at their respective singles events.
Larios took second in the boys 16s red division at the Racquet Pro Pasadena Challenger 2-Day tournament, winning four rounds before losing to Houston’s Joseph Gonzales in the championship match, 6-2, 6-2.
Larios, seeded No. 1, received a bye, then beat Sugar Land’s Pinak Tripathi in the second round, 6-1, 6-0, and Bellaire’s Alex Lavine in the quarterfinals, 6-3, 6-3.
Larios followed with a 6-2, 6-2 effort past Cypress’ No. 3-seed Isaac Thrower in the semifinals.
Mendoza, too, was seeded No. 1, competing in the girls 16s at the Missouri City Community Tennis Association July Open tournament, where she eventually lost to Houston’s Tabeth Tadoum in the final, 6-0, 6-3.
Mendoza drew a bye before beating Katy’s Amy Long in the semifinals, 6-0, 6-1.
TIP OF THE DAY
In singles, strive to get more first serves in by taking pace off it or using more spin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.