League City’s Katiana Gonzalez won the girls 10-and-under singles green-ball division at the Corpus Christi Challenger 1-Day tennis tournament.
Gonzalez went 3-0 in round-robin play, then beat Mission’s Grace Shahin in the championship match, 3-4, 4-0, 8-6.
Gonzalez started off with a 4-1, 4-0 win over Laredo’s Paola Barragan in Round 1, ending with a 4-0, 4-0 shutout of Corpus Christi’s Emma Rister in Round 3 to complete the sweep.
BARC out loud
La Marque’s Johnna Baldwin teamed up with Dickinson’s Cecilia Chong to win the girls 14s doubles at the June Junior & Adult United States Tennis Association Open tournament hosted by Bay Area Racquet Club in Clear Lake City.
Baldwin and Chong were a perfect 2-0 in the round-robin event, debuting with an 8-1 upset of Laredo’s No. 1-seeded Kelly and Kylie Flores in Round 2.
Later, in Round 3, Baldwin and Chong slipped past Friendswood’s Elle and Elaina Moss, the eventual runners-up, 8-6.
The Mosses, 1-1 overall, pulled off an upset against the Floreses, as well, with an 8-4 victory in Round 1.
Meanwhile, also winning first place was League City’s Isabella Benson in the co-ed 10s singles orange-ball division.
KINGS, QUEENS OF THE COURT
Week 3 winners at the Galveston Island Thursday Night Summer Tennis League included a perfect 18 score turned in by Becky Cunningham.
Mason Smith had a score of 16.
HELP WANTED
Volunteers are needed for The Christina Grillo Sullivan Foundation USTA adaptive tennis program.
“Nina” volunteers assist coaches by pairing up one-on-one with an athlete who has a physical or intellectual challenge.
“Volunteering is for a 90-minute clinic of pure joy,” CGSF executive director Beep Sullivan said, noting the program promotes and develops recreational tennis opportunities for children and adults with differing abilities and circumstances through inclusion, knowledge and support.
If interested, contact Sullivan at 409-209-0581 or josephine@tcgsf.org.
COMING SOON
Entry deadline for the Houston Tennis Association Championship Major Zone tournament, scheduled for the weekend of July 7-8, is June 25.
Online registration is available. The entry fee is $39.20 per player.
For information, call tournament director Cheryl Hultquist at 281-580-8313 or email her at cheryl.h@houstontennis.org.
TIP OF THE DAY
For a faster serve, bend your knees, hold the racquet loose and use the continental grip.
