League City’s Aman Wairkar won the boys’ 10-and-under singles orange-ball division at the Bay Area Racquet Club Fall Open tennis tournament.
Wairkar went 2-0 in round-robin play, shutting out Houston’s Ali Abukmail in round two, 4-0, 4-0, before defeating Houston’s Micah Dye in round three.
Several other locals shined, as well, but were unable to complete their remaining matches because of inclement weather.
Clear Creek High School’s Alejandra Lopez, the No. 2 seed in the girls’ 18s singles, advanced to the championship round with two wins before the rain hit.
Lopez drew a bye, then beat Houston’s Jenny Reynolds in the semifinals, 4-1, 4-1.
The same fate held true for Friendswood’s Eric Schultz and Dickinson’s Eric Storey, who were scheduled to face off in the men’s 3.5 singles final.
Both reached the championship round with three wins.
Schultz first defeated Houston’s Ahmed Abukmail, 4-2, 4-1, then upset Katy’s No. 4-seeded Moamen Elghalid in the quarterfinals, 4-1, 4-0.
Schultz later received a default win over Richmond’s No. 1-seeded Perry Pise in the semifinals.
As for Storey, the No. 2 seed, he followed a first-round bye with a 4-1, 4-3 quarterfinal win over Katy’s Maumoud Abdeirahman and a semifinal default win over Austin’s Andrew Miller.
In the girls’ 10s singles orange-ball division, Friendswood’s Maadhvi Bhojani was 2-0 but did not get to play her third-round match against Houston’s Kayden Johnson, who was also undefeated.
Bhojani had beaten Seabrook’s Kayla VanWieren in round one, 4-0, 4-0, and Houston’s Lakshmi Coffey in round two, 4-0, 4-1.
WEDNESDAY/THURSDAY
NIGHT LIGHTS
Four players scored 12s to win their respective courts in Galveston Island Wednesday Night Tennis League singles play.
John Koloen, Tim Lambert, Susan Dudek and Dave Mitchell were all perfect, with Liz Castillo and Jeff Dubrow close behind with identical 11s.
In Thursday’s doubles league, Koloen and Betsy Kenck turned in unblemished 18 scores, followed by Dubrow (17) and Mason Smith (16).
Winning 14 games each were Bill Kenck and Toni Liles.
GOLF ANYONE?
Those attending the Texas Tennis Coaches Association’s annual convention and clinic at Horseshoe Bay Resort in Marble Falls on Dec. 7-9 can also play in a golf tournament.
Sign up by Nov. 28 at www.texastenniscoaches.com.
TIP OF THE DAY
In doubles, do not let the lob bounce.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.