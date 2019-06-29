Galveston’s Mikenzy Dubrow and Friendswood’s Annabelle Soileau won girls’ 14-16 singles titles at the King Daddy Future Stars No. 1 tennis tournament in Katy.
Both were 3-0 in their respective round-robins, Dubrow winning the Red Sox division and Soileau the Astros champion.
Dubrow gave up just two games in her three wins, opening with a 4-0, 4-2 victory over Pearland’s Simone Manio in round one.
Then Dubrow shut out Montgomery’s Caitlyn Mayer in round two, 6-0, 6-0, before receiving a default win over Houston’s Sophia Talabi in round three.
As for Soileau, she had little problems putting away Katy’s Siya Saini in round one, 4-0, 4-2, then needed three sets to win her next two matches.
Soileau defeated Missouri City’s Trinity Taylor in round two, 4-3, 3-4, 10-4, later outlasting Katy’s Angelina Shen in round three, 3-4, 4-3, 10-4.
VICTORY LANE
Finishing third at the same King Daddy tournament was Friendswood’s Lane Soileau in the boys’ 12-14 round-robin singles.
Soileau went 2-2 with wins over Houston’s Thomas Field in round two and Katy’s Kenneth Liu in round three (4-0, 4-0).
JUST MISSED
Friendswood’s Richard Griffin settled for runner-up honors at the Al Edwards Juneteenth Tennis Classic in Houston.
Competing in the men’s 65-and-over singles, Griffin won two rounds before losing to Houston’s David Brooks in the final, 6-3, 6-4.
Griffin, seeded No. 1, drew a first-round bye, then beat Houston’s Steve Bridgham in the semifinals, 6-2, 6-1.
Meanwhile, at the June Adult United States Tennis Association Open hosted by Bay Area Racquet Club in Clear Lake City, Bacliff’s Susan Martin also placed second in the women’s 4.0 round-robin singles.
Martin went 1-1 on Saturday, beating Houston’s Missy Matthias in round one, 6-2, 6-4, then losing to Houston’s No. 1-seeded Melissa Stryker in round two, 6-0, 6-1.
HELPING HAND
Ball High graduating senior Tony Corrales was one of 21 Houston-area high school tennis players selected to receive a Houston Tennis Association college scholarship.
Corrales, the Tors’ No. 1 boy, plans to attend the University of Chicago in the fall.
NOW OR NEVER
Monday is the deadline to register for the Racquet Pro Pasadena Challenger 1- and 2-Day tennis tournaments on July 13-14.
Visit https://www.usta.com.
TIP OF THE DAY
When at the net in singles, angle your volleys.
