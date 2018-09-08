Today’s U.S Open Tennis Championships men’s singles final between Novak Djokovic and Juan Martin del Potro officially closes the tournament’s 50th anniversary celebration.
Throughout the two-week Grand Slam event, former champions were recognized, including 1968 doubles winner Stan Smith and singles runner-up Tom Okker.
Smith won the first-ever Open with Bob Lutz, and years ago I had the privilege of doing a nationally-televised commercial with the two promoting Sawgrass Country Club in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
It happened at the Lipton Iced Tea National Amateur Mixed Doubles Championship, my partner being local attorney Suzanne Schwab Radcliffe, one of the top two junior girls to come out of Galveston and also the youngest competitor in the 32-team rubico clay tournament.
After unfortunately losing a heartbreaker in the first round, Suzanne was approached by one of the tournament officials, asking if she played golf.
Cluelessly thinking he meant putt putt golf, the then-high school freshman quickly told him “yes.”
Not knowing what to expect, we showed up at hole No. 18 as requested. Then after being informed what the surprise get-together with Lutz and Smith was all about, we each took a turn putting, mine being the closest, for the record.
Nice to know I was able to beat the great Stan Smith in something. Just wish I had the video to prove it.
Champing on up
League City’s Zander Cromwell won the boys’ 16-and-under singles white division at the Houston Tennis Association National Junior Tennis & Learning September Challenger 2-Day tournament.
The win earned Cromwell automatic championship-level status in United States Tennis Association-Texas play.
Cromwell, seeded No. 4, was a five-time winner, eventually upsetting Jersey Village’s No. 3-seeded Nitish Mohan in the final, 6-4, 7-5.
Following a bye, Cromwell beat Katy’s Siddharrth Rajagopalan in the second round, 6-3, 6-1, and Spring’s Ryan DeLeon in the quarterfinals, 6-4, 6-1, then upset Spicewood’s No. 2-seeded Hayden Hobbick in the semifinals, 6-4, 6-4.
All in one day
At the HTA NJTL September Challenger 1-Day tournament, Friendswood’s Sadie Dakay placed second in the girls’ 10s singles green-ball Venus division.
Dakay won three rounds in straight sets before losing to Houston’s Catherine Shen in the final, 4-3, 4-1.
Tip of the day
Choose a target each and every time you hit the ball.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.