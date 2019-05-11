League City's Aman Wairkar won the boys' 10-and-under singles orange-ball A draw at the King Daddy Challenger 1-Day tennis tournament in Houston.
Wairkar went 4-0 in round-robin play, completing the sweep with a dramatic 4-0, 3-4, 10-6 victory over Katy's Jorge Cahas in round five.
Three of Wairkar's four wins were three-set decisions, beginning with a 2-4, 4-0, 10-4 comeback over Houston's Adam Bui in round one.
Then, in round two, Wairkar had an easy 4-1, 4-1 win against Houston's Christopher Cho.
In round three, Wairkar rallied past Houston's Alois LeCoz 3-5, 4-1, 10-0.
FINISHING STRONG
Galveston Island Tennis League's doubles competition came to a close on Thursday, with four players turning in perfect scores of 18 to win their respective courts.
Shannon Walla, John Koloen, Stan Dudek and Tim Lambert were the big winners, along with Robert Cowen (16) and Mason Smith (14).
The week before, Betsy Kenck, Gail Kilgore, Becky Cunningham and Lambert all scored 18s.
Rounding out the court winners was Frank Mencacci (16).
The overall winners will be announced at Thursday's postseason awards banquet.
MAKING HISTORY
Austin Middle School fifth-graders Donavan Dalihite and John Terigrosa won first-place honors at a Special Olympics Texas regional unified sports tennis event.
Dalihite and Terigrosa teamed up to win their orange-ball division, a first for the Austin tennis team's Unified Champion School Banner Program.
“It's about inclusion, but inclusion isn't something we should have to make a case for,” said Beep Sullivan, executive director of The Christina Grillo Sullivan Foundation, sponsor of the Galveston Independent School District contingent made up of 14 athletes and 14 partners.
“We shouldn't have to convince others the value of belonging,” she added. “That's why this program is so important to humanity.”
Sullivan said unified sports joins people with and without intellectual disabilities on the same team.
IKE FIELD SET
Humble Kingwood Park and Houston Lamar will be newcomers to the 9th annual Remembering Ike Team Tennis Classic, set for Sept. 13-14 throughout Galveston County.
Joining the two is Houston Stratford, which took a one-year hiatus from the tournament.
Locals taking part once more will be Ball High, Clear Falls, Clear Springs, Friendswood and Texas City.
TIP OF THE DAY
In doubles, hitting down the middle solves the riddle.
