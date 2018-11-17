The 2nd annual Toys For A Claus all-doubles tennis tournament will be held Saturday at Menard Park's Scoggins-Stiglich Courts in Galveston, beginning at 8:30 a.m.
Players may enter as all-male, all-female or mixed teams. Registration takes place prior to the start of the tournament.
Entry fee is a wrapped/unwrapped toy per entrant.
Former Ball High tennis player Mitchell Moreno once again is directing the event, which will donate the toys to a local charity.
Last year, the inaugural tournament, won by Beep Sullivan and Jeff Dubrow, donated toys to a Dickinson church to pass on to families affected by Hurricane Harvey.
For information, call 713-417-8062.
MOVING ON UP
Friendswood's Erika Sud earned automatic United States Tennis Association-Texas Section “super-championship” playing status after winning the girls' 12-and-under singles at the Racquet Pro Pasadena Championship Major Zone tournament.
Sud won five rounds, including a 6-2, 6-2 upset of Laredo's No. 2-seeded Pamela Barragan in the final.
Sud first shut out Missouri City's Sanaia Broudy 6-0, 6-0, then upset West Lake Hills' No. 4-seeded Kendall Cedar in the second round, 6-0, 6-2.
Sud followed with a 6-1, 6-3 win over Edinburg's Maya Chen in the quarterfinals before pulling off her biggest upset, a 6-4, 0-6, 6-2 marathon over Sugar Land's No. 1-seeded Samara Onwuteaka in the semifinals.
GOOD-MAN AS GOLD
League City's Blake Goodman won the boys' 16s singles at the Lamar University Beaumont Southeast Challenger 2-Day tennis tournament.
With the title, Goodman earned automatic USTA-Texas Section “championship” status.
Goodman won five rounds, eventually outlasting Katy's Justin Warwick in the final, 6-4, 5-7, 7-6 (10-8).
After a bye, Goodman defeated Houston's Harrison Brandt in the second round, 6-2, 6-2, then upset both Deer Park's No. 1-seeded Mason Soileau in the quarterfinals, 5-7, 6-3, 10-6, and Tomball's No. 4-seeded Julian Aleman in the semifinals, 7-5, 6-2.
Also, Santa Fe's Bryce Jones finished second in the girls' 18s singles round-robin.
Jones defeated Baytown's Andrea Prieto in round three, 6-3, 3-6, 1-0.
CRUZ-ING ALONG
Friendswood's Shelby Cruz was runner-up at the Missouri City Community Tennis Association November Tournament.
Cruz, competing in the men's 4.0 singles round robin, went 1-1, beating Houston's Gregory Brown in round two, 4-2 retired.
TIP OF THE DAY
In doubles, move with your partner and cover the middle.
