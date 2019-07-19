Hurricane Barry, which inundated much of Louisiana with rainfall last weekend, wasn’t much of a swell maker here in Galveston.
While island surfers did awake to waves from the storm last Sunday, they were a jumbled, choppy mess.
But just down the road in Surfside, it was a different story. The long jetty and light offshore/sideshore winds helped make sense of Barry’s waves and delivered upper coast surfers with waist- to chest-high clean lines for much of the day on Sunday.
Judging by the size of the crowd in the water, it seemed most of Galveston’s surfers made the trek across San Luis Pass. Spotted in the water were island locals Valerie Johnson, Douglas Grummons and Brandon Hardin along with a host of Surfside regulars, including Layne Losee, Eric Coan, Jimmy Hickok, Grace Reutzel and probably more than 200 other surfers.
Photos from Surfside, along with images of Barry’s swell taken by photographer Becky McCormack down in South Padre Island, are all over the El Gulf Surfer page on Facebook if you’d like to take a look for yourself.
DRONE FOOTAGE OFFERS UNIQUE PERSPECTIVE
A few weeks ago, I mentioned a few surfing-related YouTube channels I’ve been enjoying lately. I omitted one that I catch pretty much every time it’s updated: Frank Kovacs’ Drone Surfer Dude.
Kovacs uses his drone to film the most popular spots in the San Diego, California, area, including Windansea, Swami's, Cardiff Reef and La Jolla Shores.
Each video begins with the refrain, “OK, dudes and dudettes, let’s paddle out,” and from there he takes you on an overhead journey of a surf session, providing commentary on some of the better surfers' rides and sharing some of his local knowledge about the featured break.
If you enjoy surfing or just want to spend some time seeing the most famous California surf breaks by air, his channel is worth a visit. You can find it online at https://www.youtube.com/user/bacondudepastor/videos.
DON’T MISS ‘HEAVY WATER’
The new Michael Oblowitz film “Heavy Water,” which chronicles the big wave experiences of Nathan Fletcher, is available for purchase on iTunes now.
The film’s cinematography is top notch and the story itself offers a rare glimpse inside the mind of big-wave surfer who has carved a life for himself outside the mainstream of professional surfing.
“Heavy Water” will be available to rent on iTunes on Aug. 13.
