There seems to be a special day on the calendar set aside to honor or celebrate just about everything: Donuts, hamburgers, workers, bosses. You name it, and it probably has a day.
But did you know that surfing has its own date earmarked for celebrating the sport and the lifestyle? The third Saturday of June is International Surfing Day, and this year that falls on June 16. Here in Galveston, there are events planned to commemorate the occasion.
Damien McDonald, owner of Southern Spears Surf Shop, said his shop — along with the Surfrider Foundation’s Galveston Chapter — is co-sponsoring an International Surfing Day event next Saturday. The festivities, which will take place from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., include a morning group surf and paddle followed by coffee, juice, fruit and donuts at the surf shop, located at 6026 Seawall Blvd. The shop is even providing free, soft-top surfboard rentals to kids during the event.
“International Surfing Day is not only a great time for fellow surfers around the world to celebrate, on the same day, the sport that we love but also a great opportunity to bring awareness to the sustainability of our ocean’s resources,” McDonald said.
The day was started in 2004 by the Surfrider Foundation and the now-defunct Surfing Magazine to extol the virtues of the sport and surfing lifestyle while at the same time raising awareness about protecting our oceans. Surfers around the globe hold surf contests, organize beach cleanups and host film screenings as part of the celebration. You can learn more at https://www.surfrider.org/isd.
World Surf League Margaret River event resumes — in Bali
The World Surf League’s third event of the season, the Margaret River Pro, was canceled following the men’s second round because of several shark attacks near the event site in Western Australia. Rather than leaving the event unfinished, the WSL opted to complete the remainder at the famed Uluwatu point break in Bali. The contest resumed Thursday night, and you can catch the rest of the men’s and women’s heats online at www.worldsurfleague.com this weekend.
Congratulations to Texas Gulf Surfing Association state champions
Several upper Texas coast surfers were crowned state champions following the Texas Gulf Surfing Association’s final event of the season in late May in Corpus Christi.
Capturing season-long championships were Isabelle Kryger in the menehune girls, girls, junior women and women’s divisions; Connor Kryger in the menehune boys and boys divisions; Bronson Hilliard in the masters division; Brett Hopkins in the senior longboard division and Matt Kryger in the open standup paddle board division. In addition, Southern Spears Surf Shop won third place for the season in the team division.
