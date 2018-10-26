My first taste of cold-water surfing was during the winter of 1986.
For the previous year, I had spent most of my time learning to surf in the warmer summer months, meaning the waves were usually small and gutless with an occasional decent day every now and then.
Everyone who surfed told me that the best waves along the upper Texas coast broke along our beaches when most people avoid the water. I vowed to give it a go.
It was December. It was cold. The water was already a pretty chilly 55 degrees, and I had just purchased my first full wetsuit: a 3mm/2mm model that looked like it had been hanging in the surf shop for a few years. It was on sale, and I bought it with money I’d earned at my part-time job sacking groceries for a local supermarket.
I knew from the surf mags that you put the wetsuit on with the zipper in the back. I struggled to wriggle into the thing the first time, nearly tipping over. I’m sure I made quite the sight: bent over at the waist, the blood rushing to my head, as I tried to grab the long zipper ribbon and figure out how to zip the thing up the rest of the way.
Once I had it on, however, I couldn’t believe how tight it was. I could barely move, the stiff neoprene cutting into my neck, restricting my arms and making it hard to breathe. I thought the suit was too small. It wasn’t. I was unaccustomed to cramming my teenage body into sleeves of rubber.
You see a surfer needs a wetsuit to be form-fitting, the idea being that once you’re immersed in water, your body heat warms the thin layer of moisture that develops between you and the suit, thus keeping you toasty no matter what water temperatures you’re facing.
Still, surfing in the bigger waves of winter encased in neoprene was a struggle, especially those first few sessions. Eventually, my arms strengthened as my body acclimated to paddling against the rubber, and it became more enjoyable. But many of my memories of winter surfing in those early years — despite the much better waves on offer — were of battling the wetsuit, a constant back-and-forth between the desire to surf and the need to be warm while doing it.
For surfers newer to the game — say in the last two decades — the stories of wetsuit avoidance won’t be familiar. The neoprene we wear now is supple, light, warm and so much more pleasant to use. Nowadays, I don’t think twice about pulling on the wetsuit when the temperatures start to dip.
But every time the first cool fronts start sliding across our coast, I am initially taken back to those early days, and my attempts at staying out of that stiff-as-a-board full-suit for as long as possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.