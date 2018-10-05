If you’ve been paying attention to news or social media, you’ve probably heard about the happenings over the last week or so at BSR Surf Resort in Waco.
The wave park, which opened earlier this year to rave reviews from surfers across the globe and many locals here in Galveston who’ve made the trek north, has ended its season early as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention conducts water tests at the facility.
The testing follows reports that a New Jersey surfer died Sept. 21 from a rare, “brain-eating” amoeba—Naegleria fowleri—which has infected just 143 people in the U.S. between 1962 and 2017, according to the CDC. The amoeba can cause a deadly infection, known as primary amebic meningoencephalitis, when contaminated water in lakes, rivers and ponds enters through the nose.
Although the surfer, 29-year-old Fabrizio Stabile, had ridden the waves at BSR before he was diagnosed with the infection, there’s no definitive evidence yet to determine whether he contracted the illness at the wave park or somewhere else, hence the testing. The CDC, in conjunction with the Waco-McClennan County Public Health District, is supposed to complete its preliminary testing within the next week.
And while no other cases have been reported, BSR is approaching this with an abundance of caution, announcing it will close until March so crews can install a state-of-the-art filtration system to add to its chemical protocol that it has been using up to this point to treat the water.
“BSR Surf Resort values the safety of our guests from Texas and all over the United States, and we strive to provide the safest environment for our patrons to enjoy all of our facilities,” BSR wrote in an email message sent to those who had upcoming reservations. “We will continue to comply with requests from the local health department and CDC investigation of the passing of Fabrizio ‘Fab’ Stabile.”
No matter the outcome, the death of a young surfer is a tragic situation. Stay tuned for more information on this story as it becomes available.
FALLING TIDE FEST TODAY
Just a reminder that the Falling Tide Music Festival is taking place today in Texas City from 1:30 p.m. to midnight.
The inaugural event features a collection of bands, artists, surfboard shapers and surf and skate industry companies coming together in a festival atmosphere. Admission is free and takes place along Sixth Street in Texas City. For more information, visit fallingtide.org.
