Galveston surfers, who flocked to the island this week in droves, were greeted with corduroy lines to the horizon on Wednesday morning courtesy of Hurricane Michael.
To say it was an epic day of surfing would probably be an understatement, given the fact that we don’t often see waves this consistently good and this powerful. From the 91st Street Fishing Pier in the west to the Pleasure Pier in the east, the surf was firing and wave-riders were shredding.
The swell kept pumping in from the Gulf all day, starting with overhead waves in the morning and holding chest-high and better until dark. Combined with the arrival of the season’s first cool front that helped turn the winds even more briskly offshore, conditions were absolutely perfect.
By mid-morning there were at least 50 surfers in the water at the 91st Street pier who were catching waves on both sides. Standouts included the usual suspects: Kris Hopkins, Gabe Prusmack, Connor and Isabelle Kryer (and dad, Matt), Nathan Rouse, James Walters, Albert Shannon, Jarrad Williams, Carter Thomasson and a host of others.
After a mostly flat summer and an extremely rainy and wave-starved September, it was fantastic to surf again. In fact, the two days leading up to the hurricane swell were pretty phenomenal in their own rights, with strong onshore winds producing overhead waves each day. Clearly, the best season for surf along the Gulf Coast has begun.
One last thing: It must be said that the swell from Michael was tempered for most surfers by the knowledge that the Florida Panhandle was being pounded by the catastrophic hurricane. While it’s great to have solid surf, it’s never something any of us wish for at the expense of others. We’ve been on the receiving end of a few of these tropical beatings and know firsthand how difficult the recovery ahead will be for Floridians.
I’m thinking of them as they rebuild and recover from this hurricane’s wrath.
Inaugural Galveston Island Surf Reunion tonight
The first Galveston Island Surf Reunion, with proceeds going to the Galveston Island Beach Patrol, is set for tonight from 7 to 11 at Stuttgarden Tavern, 111 23rd Street near the Strand. In addition to the opportunity to meet up with fellow surfers, the event includes a silent auction and raffle.
Stephen Hadley is a longtime surfer who lives and works in Galveston. If you have an idea for this column, email him at stephendhadley@gmail.com.
