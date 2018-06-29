The state’s two artificial wave parks — NLand Surf Park in Austin and BSR Surf Resort in Waco — have reopened following brief closures for maintenance.
But the approach the two facilities took to firing up their wavemakers again couldn’t have been more different.
NLand shut down in early June and reopened June 26 to little fanfare — and a lot of complaining about the lack of notice — after completing some repairs to its lagoon with essentially the same three-wave configuration they’ve used since opening.
Cheyne Magnusson, the pro surfer managing BSR in Waco, explained that his facility took the short hiatus to re-configure and reorganize the intensity of the waves and the number of surfers in the water at any one time. BSR reopened this week and now also will feature three distinct waves — expert, intermediate and beginner — to appeal to a broad cross-section of people who want to experience the park.
But the three wave offerings are about the only similarities between the two parks. Even NLand’s best wave, which it calls the Reef, is a slow, sloping shoulder. BSR’s top-notch, expert wave, on the other hand, mimics a hollow, fast and sectioning wave that is very much like surfing in the ocean — on a good day.
To christen the park’s reopening, BSR invited a bevy of pro surfers this week — including Bethany Hamilton, Parker Coffin and Alessa Quizon — to demonstrate the power and uniqueness of the waves on offer. It was an impressive performance, all captured under the watchful lenses of Texas surf photographers Rob Henson and Scott Ellwood, a duo that has made a few treks to north Texas thus far to document the festivities.
“I have been watching the technology for years, and I was blown away when I saw the first wave roll through,” said Henson, who is not only an excellent photographer but also serves as president of the Texas Gulf Surfing Association. “The guys running BSR have fully embraced the Texas surf scene. At the moment, they have so much attention from outside of Texas but they know ultimately their success will be catering to Texans.”
WSL’S JBAY CONTEST SET TO START MONDAY
Fans of pro surfing can catch the beginning of the World Surf League’s Corona Open J-Bay event at the famed righthand pointbreak at Jeffreys Bay in South Africa on Monday.
The big news for the event this year: The surf forecast for next week is looking absolutely huge at the break, and 11-time world champ Kelly Slater, who was injured in a free-surf between heats at last year’s contest here, is set to make his return for 2018.
You can catch the action at www.worldsurfleague.com. (Remember, South Africa is seven hours ahead of Galveston, so heats will likely begin in the middle of the night for us).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.