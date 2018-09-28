There’s truly no place like home, especially if you’re a surfer here in the Lone Star State.
Having lived for a time in other parts of the country, I can attest that our tribe of wave-riders here are a unique bunch. We’ll think nothing of driving eight hours to catch a waist-high swell or risk getting stuck up to our fenders in sand chasing waves on a deserted stretch of coast down south. It’s part of the adventurous, never-give-up spirit that has punctuated Texans from the beginning.
To celebrate Texas’ surfing and skating culture, Mat Wyatt is organizing the inaugural Falling Tide Music Festival, a collection of bands, artists, surfboard shapers and surf and skate industry companies coming together in a festival atmosphere.
“Texas doesn’t get a lot of credit for what we represent in terms of surf culture,” Wyatt said. “To catch waves, we’ll do full-on adventure camping and even jump on boats and chase tankers up and down the ship channel. That’s a lifestyle and a culture worth celebrating.”
Wyatt, who owns Rise Surf in Texas City, said the festival will take place on Saturday, Oct. 6 from 1:30 p.m. to midnight on Sixth Street in Texas City. Admission is free but attendees will need to get a wristband to enter America’s Icehouse, which is one of the festival venues. The festival includes music by Little Hurricane, Lincoln Durham, The Society of Bandits, Zero Detail, DEM, Los Dientes, Luis Morales and Britney Doyal.
For more details and ticket information, visit www.fallingtide.org.
WORLD TOUR HEADS TO EUROPE
The European leg of the world championship tour kicks off this next week with the Quiksilver Pro France on Wednesday followed by the MEO Rip Curl Pro Portugal, which is set to begin on Oct. 16.
These are the last two events before the tour heads to the North Shore of Hawaii in December for the finale showdown at Pipeline. The season dominance of the Brazilian contingent continued at the previous event in California as Gabriel Medina snagged the win. The race for the world title has come down to a battle between Medina and current rankings leader and fellow countryman Filipe Toledo.
On the women’s side, Australian Stephanie Gilmore is poised to make history by tying the record for winning the most world titles — seven — which is currently held by Layne Beachley. Gilmore’s primary challenger all season has been Californian Lakey Peterson. For Peterson to have a shot at catching Gilmore, she needs to do well in these European events over the next few weeks before the tour heads to Hawaii.
