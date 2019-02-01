While we might still have a few more cold snaps along the upper Texas coast this month, warmer days are just around the corner.
That’s great news if you’re not a fan of the colder water that’s found its way to Galveston beaches recently. On Thursday, the beach water temperature was a chilly 55 degrees, and many surfers are donning at least full wetsuits and booties — sometimes even hoods and gloves — for their sessions.
Luckily, there should only be a few more weeks that call for all that neoprene, as spring-like weather and the surf that accompanies it this time are year are fast approaching. Some of the best days in recent memory have been in March, April and May, so there’s plenty to look forward to surf-wise.
There’s also a ton of surf-related activities being planned for the next few months. Here some of them at a glance:
TGSA DISTRICT CONTEST ON CALL
With a bump in the surf predicted for the weekend, the Texas Gulf Surfing Association has placed its North and South District contests to “on-call” status for Saturday and Sunday.
If the contests happen, the North District (which includes Galveston and Surfside) event will be at the 91st Street Fishing Pier on the island. Site of the South District competition is to be determined. Check the TGSA’s website at www.surftgsa.org for details and the latest information.
BSR SURF RESORT REGISTRATION OPEN
BSR Surf Resort in Waco is now booking appointments to surf the wave starting in April. The resort, which has been undergoing significant renovations this winter to add a state-of-the-art water filtration system, includes sessions for three different types of waves: beginner, intermediate/longboard and an expert wave. For more information, check out https://www.bsrcablepark.com/bsr-surf-resort/.
SAVE THE DATE: FALLING TIDE MUSIC FESTIVAL
Organizers of the Falling Tide Music Festival have set the date for the second iteration of the event, which is a celebration of surf culture featuring local bands, surf and skate-related vendors and food. The 2019 version of Falling Tide, organized by Rise Surf Co. in Texas City, will take place on Saturday, June 8 from 2 p.m. to midnight at the Nessler Park Rotary Pavilion in Texas City. More details to come in a future column but for now check https://fallingtide.org for information.
