It had been more than seven years since a surf team from Galveston captured the Texas Gulf Surfing Association’s season-long championship.
But that long drought came to an end Sunday when the Southern Spears Surf Shop team continued its dominating season and won the coveted Wes Ellsworth Team Ratings Champion Award during the TGSA’s state championships at Bob Hall Pier in Corpus Christi.
The last local team to win the title was the Underground Surf Shop squad back in 2012, which was comprised — not surprisingly — of many of the same exceptional surfers who are now riding for Southern Spears.
Team members include Kris Hopkins, Brett Hopkins, Bronson Hilliard, Gabe Prusmack, Caden Shelton and Ben Elliot. Southern Spears Surf Shop owner Damien McDonald said other surfers who competed for the team at some point in the season included Reef Ellison, Jacob Colombo and Paul Stagnowski.
“This win not only highlights the great pool of talented surfers we have on the north coast, but also proves that passion and commitment can produce amazing results,” McDonald said.
“The Southern Spears team would have been considered underdogs at the start of the season but the guys’ consistent high level of surfing and positive attitude throughout the year led them to be state champions. These guys have always been champions, but now we have the bell.”
Complete results from the state championships, along with a closer look at some of the local surfers who excelled in this year’s competition, will be highlighted in a future column.
NEW TGSA COMPETITION SCHEDULE ANNOUNCED
With the state championships in the books, it’s time for competitors to begin focusing on the new TGSA season, which is scheduled to get underway in early September. This year’s schedule, announced earlier this week, includes four events. The schedule is:
● Sept. 7-8: Galveston Open
● Oct. 12-13: Port Aransas Open
● Feb. 15-16: Matagorda Open
● March 28-29: Texas State Surfing Championships, location to be determined
The dates are tentative and will be dependent on swell conditions. Check www.surftgsa.org for more information about the upcoming competitive season and to register.
As a side note, this coming season is the TGSA’s 32nd as a competitive organization.
TEAHUPOO WAITING PERIOD HAS BEGUN
Just a reminder that the World Surf League’s waiting period for its next competition at Teahupo'o, Tahiti, is underway now. The forecast is looking promising for a fairly large-sized swell to hit the famed reef toward the end of the period. Check it out at www.worldsurfleague.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.