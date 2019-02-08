Whether it’s good genes, excellent physical health, exceptional wave-riding skills or a combination of all three, it seems Galveston’s Kris Hopkins keeps surfing better with age.
Last weekend’s Texas Gulf Surfing Association North District contest, held at the 91st Street Fishing Pier on the island, was the latest example of his competitive dominance.
Hopkins, entered four different divisions and won them all, even battling his dad and brother to the win in the open longboard final. He also won the masters, men’s longboard and open shortboard divisions.
So, at age 36, what’s Hopkins’ secret to his success?
“I have a different mindset these days as I get older,” says Hopkins, who began surfing when he was 5 and competing at age 9. “I have an inner challenge with myself to not only maintain my abilities, but continue getting better in certain areas in surfing and overall health. Just because you get older, doesn’t mean you have to decline. I absolutely love surfing and I want to continue performing at a high level for as long as possible.”
His dad, Brett, and brother, Kyle, have been longtime dominant competitors on the TGSA circuit as well. At this most recent contest, Brett took first in the senior longboard division and captured seconds in the legends, senior mens and open longboard divisions. Kyle, who was returning to competition after a hiatus, took second in men’s longboard and placed fourth in the masters, open longboard and open shortboard divisions.
Other standouts from last weekend’s event were Emily Chapa, first in junior women; Ben Elliott, first in boys and junior men; Jarrad Williams, first in mens and third in masters; Baxter Wright, first in open standup paddleboard and junior longboard; Bronson Hilliard, first in senior mens and second in masters; Bruce McGlauhlin, first in legends and fourth in senior mens; Preston Crowell, first in micro groms; and Caden Shelton, first in menehune boys and second in boys.
Rob Henson, president of the TGSA, said that while the waves were on the smallish side for the competition, the vibe in the water and on the beach was upbeat and positive throughout the event.
Competitors will now gear up for the spring TGSA events, the Matagorda Open set for later this month and the Texas State Surfing Championships, which are planned for early April. The location of the state championships will be announced at a later date.
