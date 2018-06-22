The tropical weather that soaked our area recently also brought us more than a week’s worth of rideable waves.
Reports came pouring in from surfers raving about the conditions found at breaks that are normally dormant this time of year. From the 91st Street fishing pier, all along the seawall, and to the Pleasure Pier, many sandbars were producing the goods.
Of course, some locations handle larger waves better than others. That explains the crowds congregating just inside the T-head on either side of the Pleasure Pier all week. When the surf gets larger and breaks well outside of the jetties, the sideshore current can be a bear. However, the end of the long, wide pier creates a bit of a break in the current and focuses the wave energy on the sandbars that have developed just inside of the T-heads.
Solid waves with less current equals many surfers, all vying to catch waves in a fairly compacted takeoff zone. Invariably, of course, that leads an introverted surfer to find nuggets away from the crowd.
And it got me thinking about what a solitary pursuit surfing truly is. Yes, there are those of us who enjoy spending time with friends while sharing waves, whooping in celebration of one great ride after another. But many others of us prefer surfing away from the hustle.
For the crowd-averse wave rider, surfing is one of the lone respites from an increasingly harried daily life full of email, phone calls, bills, work, etc. In some cases, it’s the only opportunity for silence. The gift of being able to share waves with just dolphins, and the skimming pelicans is rare in our world.
One of the great things about surfing is that no matter who is in the water with you, when you’re on the wave — pumping or gliding along ahead of the churning whitewater as the wall stretches ahead — you’re truly alone. All noises, all distractions fade into the background. For me, it’s an active meditation, a way to silence everything else and truly be in the moment.
In a nutshell, that’s the allure of riding waves. That likely explains why there seem to be more and more of us in the water all the time.
KRYGER NAMED TO USA SURFING’S JUNIOR DEVELOPMENTAL TEAM
Upper coast ripper Isabelle Kryger, who battled all the way through to the semifinals at the U.S. Surfing Championships at Lower Trestles in Southern California earlier this week, has been named to the girls USA Surfing Junior Developmental Team. In addition, Port Aransas’ Maddie Garlough has been named to the girls Under 18 Junior National Team for the second consecutive year. Congratulations to both Texas Gulf Surfing Association standouts for an outstanding competitive season.
