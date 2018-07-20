The morning’s reds and oranges are just starting to pierce the night sky as the pickup truck, boat and trailer in tow, heads north over the causeway.
Tiki Island’s lights twinkle their reflections on a sheet-glass Galveston Bay with little wind to ruffle the water’s surface.
As he has been doing with others now for decades, James Fulbright meanders us through Texas City and finally to a boat ramp, where we slide his 23-foot Gulf Coast named SurfBored 3 into calm, warm waters destined for spots that dot the length of the Houston Ship Channel.
Fulbright has tanker surfing down to an art and a science. He’s been exploring these waters for years, mapping the shallows where the wakes from passing tankers morph into beautiful, peeling waves that surfers can ride. More importantly, his experience ensures he avoids the numerous oyster reefs and shoals that are too shallow to traverse.
Fulbright knows the ships that will send us the best waves, and he has honed in on the exact locations where surfers can get the longest rides of their lives. Being an experienced surfer and boat captain are the required minimum qualifications for ensuring the safety of everyone on board because things can get dicey quickly on the water.
On this morning, our crew of four surfers takes turns riding waves in teams of two. We’ll spend the next seven hours following ships and tankers north up the edge of the channel and then back south as they make their way toward the Gulf of Mexico on their long voyages elsewhere.
Before these ships head off to their destinations, however, they send us parting gifts.
My first wave is surreal: a chest-high wall steamrolls its way toward me and fellow surfer Austin Williams and begins to form a horseshoe as the wave hugs the sandy bottom and breaks both right and left. I take the left, paddling like mad counterintuitively toward the whitewater and catch it on the 10-foot longboard, heart pounding in my ears and arms burning.
Once I’m up, I find that riding a tanker wave is unlike anything I’ve surfed. The long wall stretches for yards ahead of me but all of the energy is in the pocket, directly up against the whitewater. There’s no meandering out onto the open face for an arcing roundhouse cutback or driving into a deep bottom turn. If you try that, you’ll lose the wave as it passes under you.
I’ve learned in the few times I’ve been with Fulbright that tanker surfing is all glide, flow and finesse. And the waves are leg burners, as it’s the duration of the ride that really makes this kind of surfing unique.
My first wave lasts for at least a few minutes before surrendering its energy to deeper water, allowing me and Williams to longboard the green wave as the light offshore breeze grooms its face. We do this again and again over several hours.
Later in the day, the two other surfers in our crew — Justin Owens and Jeff Michael — catch the wave of the expedition. It’s a sight to behold as the glassy, perfect wall unfurls itself along the shoal, both of them gliding up and down the face for more than three miles while a pod of dolphins jumps just ahead of the breaking wave.
After that experience, we head back to the dock and call it a day. But the images of flawless emerald walls emanating from a tanker powering to its next stop play over and over in my mind.
I can’t wait to do it again.
