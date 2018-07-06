More than a few times a week, Texas surfers I follow on Facebook and Instagram post photos of their just arrived, new surfboards.
Their descriptions are ecstatic with new-board fervor, as they detail the shape, and go on about the need for good waves soon, so they can give their sleds a test drive. That excitement and anticipation is nothing new. It’s the same feeling surfers have had for generations when they get a new board.
What’s changed over the past decade or so is where these newly acquired surfboards originate. Based on the photos I’m seeing online, it seems that most surfers in the Lone Star State don’t ride boards shaped in Texas. Instead, their boards are shipped in from elsewhere, sporting big brand names: Channel Islands, Rusty, Lost!, Super and others.
There is little doubt these new boards are beautiful. They are modern and sleek, based on models ridden by the world championship tour competitors. They represent the best computer-tuned shapes that are being mass produced in Asia these days and flooding the U.S. surf shop market.
Walk into any location that caters to surfers, and you’re likely to see several major-brand boards staring back at you. What you won’t often find are hand-shaped boards from local shapers.
What surfers ride has morphed over the past decade, influenced greatly by the unexpected closure of California-based Clark Foam in 2005. Clark Foam was the supplier of 90 percent of the foam blanks U.S. surfboard shapers used to build their boards. Clark also supplied the foam cores used by close to 60 percent of the board builders worldwide.
The company’s abrupt demise sent shockwaves through an industry that for years had relied on grassroots, with local shapers supplying the majority of boards to surfers in a given location.
Back in the 1980s and 1990s, it was considered a badge of honor to work with a local shaper one-on-one to get a custom, hand-shaped board fine-tuned to your abilities, preferences and geared to the local waves.
There were several brands of surfboards being ridden along the upper coast at that time — all shaped by local board builders. Fry, Hurricane, Meeks, Major Surf and Martin. Everybody who was anybody around these parts was riding one of these shapes.
So, what happened? One of my shaping friends told me recently it boils down to three factors: cost, coolness and functionality, in that order.
In his estimation, surfers today — as always — are mostly concerned with the cost when they’re considering what new board to purchase. Back in the day, local shapes were not only considered better suited to the conditions we have in Texas, but they were also less expensive to produce. Importing a board built in California was a costly endeavor.
But when Clark Foam closed, a large number of the neighborhood, small-batch surfboard shapers and fiberglassers — distinct craftsman skills that take years to perfect — went out of business. Overseas manufacturers, who inked deals with the major surfboard brands, filled the vacuum as the advent of computer shaping was taking hold. Computer shaping enables board builders to replicate their most popular models over and over again, never having to actually touch the shape personally.
So, when the supply of foam dwindled overnight and the skilled labor pool stopped working in the industry in the U.S., the price to produce a hand-shaped board suddenly jumped.
Coupled with a blitz of marketing efforts by the major brands, local shapers found the equation flipped against them. Their boards weren’t considered less expensive or as cool, despite being better suited to our conditions.
And that’s where we find ourselves today: a local, cottage industry facing extinction. My friend told me there are no easy fixes. The most obvious question, of course, is why local surfers don’t ride local shapes.
I wish I had the answer. In the meantime, I’d love to hear from you and listen to your reasoning. Is it truly cost-based, or is there something else driving the decision to look outside the local area for your next board?
