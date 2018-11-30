Despite numerous innovations in surfboard manufacturing, materials and design over the past two decades, the humble bar of surf wax has remained relatively unchanged during that time.
Aside from the board itself, wax is arguably the most important piece of equipment that accounts for a surfer being able to catch and ride waves. Knowing how to choose the right type of surf wax — which comes in different formulas based on the temperature of the water — and applying it correctly is critical to success in the ocean.
In the past 45 days, the water temperature has dipped nearly 20 degrees, from near 80 degrees in October to 60 degrees on Thursday morning.
So, while most surfers have broken out the full wetsuits to stay warm as temperatures have plummeted, we’ve also had to change and adjust our surf wax for the conditions.
The general rule of thumb is to use harder waxes for warmer water and softer waxes in the cooler months. There’s tropical wax for water temperatures above 78 degrees; warm wax for temperatures between 78 degrees and 63 degrees; cool wax for water that’s between 63 degrees and 54 degrees; and cold wax for temperatures under 54 degrees.
Wax formulas haven’t varied much over the past few decades, with the brands sticking mostly to their own proprietary blend that includes parrafin, beeswax and other hard waxes. But since surf wax is our body’s surface connection to the surfboard, surfers grow very attached to one brand or another and tend to stick with that brand’s recipe no matter what temperatures we’re facing. It’s all personal preference.
Make no mistake, however: it’s very important to apply the proper wax correctly. A quick search on YouTube can turn up helpful application tutorials for beginning surfers as a poorly waxed surfboard is a nightmare to ride and can become a slippery mess without constant attention.
It’s also recommended that surfers change the wax on our boards pretty often, with manufacturers suggesting a weekly strip and re-wax for everyday wave-riders to once or twice a month for those of us who live along the Gulf Coast and likely surf less frequently.
With surf in the forecast for this weekend, make sure your wax matches the water temperatures. You’ll be glad you did.
BIG WAVE WORLD TOUR EVENT AT JAWS WAS BONKERS
If you haven’t had a chance to see the video of Kai Lenny dropping out of the sky on a monster wave at the famed surf break at Peahi on Maui this past week, please stop what you’re doing and head over to the World Surf League’s website (www.worldsurfleague.com) to check out the Jaws tow-in session now.
Once you pick your jaw up off the floor, check out the rest of the event because it was pretty spectacular as well. The Hawaiian season has already been a memorable one, with Stephanie Gilmore being crowned the women’s world champion — for a seventh time — and Joel Parkinson winning the World Qualifying Series event at Haleiwa. Don’t forget there’s still the conclusion of the Vans World Cup of Surfing at Sunset Beach and the world title showdown at Pipeline to come.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.