A strong contingent of Texas surfers is battling it out at the U.S. Surfing Championships in Southern California this weekend.
The competition, held at the famed Lower Trestles surf break near San Clemente, began Friday and continues through the weekend. According to Rob Henson, president of the Texas Gulf Surfing Association, the competitors from the Lone Star State were ripping in the pre-contest warmups held earlier this week.
Among the TGSA competitors making the trek to the West Coast were Upper Coast shredders Jacob Colombo (competing in the U18 Boys division), Connor Kryger (U12 Boys division) and Isabelle Kryger (U12 Girls division). Other TGSA standouts competing this weekend include Ian Appling and Bradley Blades in U18 Boys; Maddie Garlough and Aransas Blaha in U18 Girls; Arthur Pecore in U16 Boys; Phi Pecore in U14 Boys; and Mia Marr in U14 Girls.
The forecast for the event looks promising, as a fresh 2- to 4-foot swell is expected to light up Trestles into today and Sunday.
No matter the outcome for the Texas contingent, each of the young surfers has to be stoked to surf with so few surfers in the water at a break that is usually jammed to the gills with fellow wave riders. In fact, I was surfing a few weeks back at the Pleasure Pier, and Connor Kryger mentioned that he was looking forward to catching the spot with minimal crowds. His stoke in describing the opportunity was infectious.
Good luck to all the kids putting on a jersey this weekend to battle with the rest of the best in the U.S. this weekend.
SPEAKING OF WAVES …
While the weather is likely to be mighty wet this weekend here along the coast, the surf is sure to build with the heavy onshore flow that’s predicted to accompany the rains.
Already on Friday morning, the waves were rideable and building. The only question is how the strong winds will affect conditions. One online forecasting tool (magicseaweed.com) is predicting a four-foot swell on Sunday afternoon here in Galveston. But accompanying that larger swell will be 20 mph southeast winds so the form is likely to be impacted not to mention the possibility of strong side-shore current.
It’ll be worth it to keep your eyes glued to the webcams this weekend to see if the waves get good enough to merit a paddle-out. If you do give it a go, have fun and be safe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.