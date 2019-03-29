Opening day for fans of professional surfing is just around the corner.
The waiting period for the World Surf League’s 2019 championship tour begins Wednesday with the start of the Quiksilver Pro Gold Coast at Snapper Rocks in Australia.
This year’s tour is full of drama and intrigue, with the returns of 11-time world champion Kelly Slater for his final year of competition and two-time world champion John John Florence, who was absent from the tour for much of last season with a knee injury.
The primary question heading into the new season concerns whether Brazilian surfers, who won nine of 11 events last year, will continue their dominance in 2019. Gabriel Medina parlayed that dominance into his second championship, which was decided at the last event of the year in December at Pipeline on the North Shore of Oahu.
One notable statistic brought up by Stab Magazine last week was that it has been 10 years since a Californian has won a WCT men’s event. Considering there are several high-profile and ripping male competitors from the Golden State on tour — including Conner Coffin, Kolohe Andino and Griffin Colapinto — that’s quite a head-scratcher. All three of the aforementioned competitors have been close in recent years, but they haven’t been able to seal the deal. It’ll be interesting to see if they can end the drought in 2019.
So who’s your pick to win it all? My logical brain is placing bets on John John returning to form and blitzing the tour. But I’d really love to see Slater, who at age 47 is far and away the oldest competitor ever on the pro tour, finish his career on top.
No matter who you’re rooting for, it’s great to have professional surfing back for another season.
You can catch all the action starting Tuesday evening (the contest technically begins on Wednesday but it’s in Australia so it’s Tuesday night for us here in Texas) at www.worldsurfleague.com.
WSL 2019 CHAMPIONSHIP TOUR SCHEDULE
April 3-13: Quiksilver Pro Gold Coast in Queensland, Australia
April 17-27: Rip Curl Pro Bells Beach in Victoria, Australia
May 13-25: Corona Bali Protected at Keramas in Bali, Indonesia
May 29-June 9: Margaret River Pro in Western Australia
June 20-28: Oi Rio Pro from Saquarema in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
July 9-22: Corona J-Bay Open from Jeffreys Bay in South Africa
Aug. 21-Sept. 1: Tahiti Pro at Teahupoo
Sept. 19-22: Surf Ranch Pro in Lemoore, California
Oct. 3-13: Quiksilver Pro France in Landes, France
Oct. 16-28: Meo Rip Curl Pro Portugal in Peniche, Portugal
Dec. 8-20: Billabong Pipe Masters at the North Shore in Oahu, Hawaii
