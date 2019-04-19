One of the wonderful advantages of living in a digital age is that we are always connected to one another and the places we treasure.
Take, for instance, our local surf breaks up and down the Texas coast. At any given moment, you can fire up your laptop or scroll the browser on your phone and see a feed from a camera that’s trained on one of our surfing breaks here in Galveston.
Billy Hill’s website, g-townsurf.com, has two live-streaming cameras: one facing the 43rd Street jetty and the other attached to Jimmy’s on the Pier at the 91st Street Fishing Pier, scanning one of the island’s more popular surfing locales. Another, saltwater-recon.com, has among many cameras one that’s aimed toward the Pleasure Pier, giving website visitors a chance to see every wave being ridden on the west-side of the pier.
The ability to see how the waves are breaking from minute to minute is an amazing development. Years ago, surfers would call a phone number to listen to a recorded message that detailed the surf conditions that particular morning. Nevermind, that by the time my teen-aged self got out of school that afternoon and arrived at the beach, the conditions had completely changed. Getting skunked was a common occurrence, as was hearing the common refrain, “You should of been here earlier.”
But despite this real-time view of the surf, there is a downside to always being connected.
Any adult with the related responsibilities — job, family, home repairs, etc. — knows that the fear of missing out, FOMO for short, is a real thing. Anyone who has ever sat in an office while the offshores groom the waves to perfection just a few miles away understands this acutely. Online, we can be reminded of it moment to moment.
Social media can be even worse. For those who are out of town on the local day of the year, they are reminded endlessly of what they missed when they see photo after photo of head-high perfection while scrolling through their friends’ Instagram feeds.
Yes, the Internet has improved our lives in many ways. But it has exacerbated our human tendency to focus on the past or the future without being fully present in the now. Surfing is a good antidote for this ailment, because it is a very present-focused activity.
But the next time you’re away from the coast or sitting in a meeting at work while the waves are going off, it’s a good idea to avoid those webcams. I speak from experience.
