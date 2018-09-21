It dawned on me last weekend, between catching what was left of the swell filtering under the Pleasure Pier, that surfers spend most of our existence in waiting.
The actual time standing up and riding waves can be measured, at least for most average surfers, in likely a hundred hours or so during an entire lifetime. But the waiting in between swells, the anticipation, the traveling to locales with rideable surf, those periods spent daydreaming of what’s to come, stretch on infinitely longer.
Waiting is what most upper coast surfers are doing on this official first day of autumn, with the understanding that cooler weather — and the associated frontal boundaries that cause our onshore winds to strengthen and bring us waves — is just around the corner.
In fact, there is already hope on the horizon. Forecasters are predicting the arrival of the first cool front in the coming week. Ahead of that passing front, it’s possible we could have some brisk onshore winds to build the surf and give us something to truly mark the passing of the flat season and the beginning of a more-promising one.
Of course, as surfers, we’re well aware of the chances of getting skunked. And when you’re trying to predict Mother Nature more than a week out, the odds aren’t often on a surfer’s side.
But at least there’s hope. And that makes this waiting period much sweeter because we know there are better, surf-filled days ahead.
SURF PODCASTS WORTH A LISTEN
For years, I’ve read every surf magazine I could get my hands on, and I’ve probably watched hundreds of surfing films. But, the surfing podcast is a fairly new form of media that I’ve really come to love over the past year or so.
My favorites are produced by David Lee Scales, a Californian who seems to be well-connected in the West Coast surf industry and definitely knows how to weave a narrative in an entertaining, thought-provoking way.
Scales in the brains behind the Surf Splendor podcast series, a collection of four different shows that cover industry news, surfboard shaping, competitions and interviews with surfing icons and luminaries.
The podcasts, which are available for listening at https://surfsplendorpodcast.com, can also be found on the Podcast app on the iPhone.
The shows are a great way to pass the time during your next drive to the beach or during a work commute.
