The long, seemingly unending flat spell has continued this week, as the Gulf of Mexico continues to do its best impression of an inland lake.
While there have been some very small ripples suitable for the longest of longboards over the past few weeks, for the most part, surfers have avoided the last of the crowds flocking to the island and bided their time waiting for the waves to show up.
Forecasts are calling for a possible bump early next week but it’s likely to be on the smallish side, meaning wave-riders are stuck in the summer doldrums for a bit longer. If you want to feel the glide, here are a few alternatives to get you moving in the meantime:
GO SKATE
There are fun skate parks in Galveston, League City and Texas City to keep a surfer at least somewhat connected to the rush of surfing. The island skate park even features a bowl that pretty well mimics the feel of riding the face of a wave (if you use your imagination). If a skate park is out of the realm of possibility, get a Carver or some other similar surf-skateboard that can allow you to pump on flatland and keep your surfing muscles tuned up for when the swells arrive.
GO SUP
If riding a skateboard isn’t your bag, give standup paddle boarding a go. The sport is a great way to stay in the water and work on your fitness at the same time. And the conditions that make surfing impossible (no wind and flat water) are perfect for riding a standup paddle board. If you don’t want to purchase a board, there are numerous places in Galveston and the surrounding areas that rent them.
GET TO A WAVE PARK
Texas is home to two of the nation’s best surf parks — Nland in Austin and BSR Surf Resort in Waco. A tank of gas and a couple hundred dollars can net you a few artificial waves to keep you stoked even when the coast is as flat as a pancake. An added bonus: Galveston photographer Rob Henson has set up a temporary home at the park in Waco as the facility’s on-site lensman. If you decide to head there, be sure to look for him and get him to snap a few photos of you and your friends riding the aquamarine-colored gems.
No matter how you stay stoked, just remember that the fall cool front season is right around the corner. Before you know it, we’ll be slipping on our wet suits and paddling out into decent waves again. Patience, grasshopper.
(0) comments
