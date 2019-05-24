Island surfers have been spoiled the last few weekends as decent-sized surf has been pulsing up and down Galveston beaches.
The waves have been so good, in fact, that the island has hosted two surfing competitions on consecutive weekends: the La Izquierda Surf & Music Festival on May 11 and the Texas Gulf Surfing Association’s oft-rescheduled Galveston Open competition last Saturday.
While the contests were unique in their format and schedule, the results were very much the same with local surfers dominating the win columns.
At La Izquierda, Tasha Rivard won the women’s competition, Gabriel Prusmack captured the men’s title and Brett Hopkins took the victory in the Legends category. Meanwhile, Kris Hopkins won the coveted open final and scored a trip to Costa Rica as his reward.
A week later, the Hopkins clan was at it again at the TGSA contest. Kris Hopkins won the masters and open shortboard divisions, took second in open longboard and placed third in the men’s longboard division. His dad, Brett Hopkins, won the legends and senior longboard divisions. Prusmack also had a successful showing at the TGSA event, taking second in the men’s and masters divisions and a third in open shortboard.
In addition, thanks to the strong performances by its team members, Galveston’s Southern Spears Surf Shop captured the team win at the Galveston Open.
With only the Texas State Surfing Championships remaining this season, local surfers are in prime position to place well in the end-of-year standings.
Jacob Colombo and Jarrad Williams are ranked second and fourth, respectively, in the men’s division; Bronson Hilliard and Kris Hopkins are running first and second in masters; Hilliard is leading senior men’s; Brett Hopkins is third in legends and second in senior longboard; and Southern Spears is out front in the team division.
First call for the state championships will be June 1-2 at a location to be determined. Check www.surftgsa.org for details.
FALLING TIDE MUSIC FESTIVAL UP NEXT
The second Falling Tide Music Festival, presented by Rise Surf Company in Texas City, is set for Saturday, June 8 from 2 p.m. to midnight at the Nessler Park Rotary Pavilion, 1700 5th Ave. North in Texas City.
The festival, billed as a celebration of Texas surf culture, will feature live music and a variety of surf and skate vendors. Check out www.fallingtide.org for more on the event.
