With the World Surf League’s season at the halfway mark, the so-called Brazilian Storm has morphed into a full-on raging hurricane.
Pros from Brazil have won five of the first six events of the 2018 tour, and Filipe Toledo leads the rankings following his dominance during the last event in South Africa at the famed Jeffreys Bay right-hander.
The back half of the season — with stops at the dangerous and deadly Teahupo'o in Tahiti, Kelly Slater’s Surf Ranch in California, a swing through Europe and finally Banzai Pipeline in Hawaii — will be sure to test the Brazilian contingent, which has been criticized for surfing well in smaller conditions but mostly disappearing when the waves get serious.
Toledo’s bid to win this year’s world championship has certainly been helped by the season-ending injury of two-time and defending world champ John John Florence, Slater’s absence for much of the year and the retirement of three-time champ Mick Fanning after the second event at Bells Beach in Australia.
But you’d be hard-pressed to find a more consistent and dynamic surfer than Toledo. Along with his win in South Africa, he also won in Rio de Janeiro, made the quarters at the opening event on the Gold Coast in Australia and at both stops in Bali. The only surfer who has come close to matching him is Australian Julian Wilson, who at this point seems to be Toledo’s main rival for the championship.
The next event at Teahupo'o — which is set to start Aug. 10 — will be a significant test of the Brazilian leader’s mettle. And Toledo knows it. That would explain him spending significant time in the water there over the past few weeks, even posting Instagram photos and video of his bloody back being treated after he was scraped across the reef on a bigger day recently.
You’d have to say the rest of the schedule favors Toledo since he’s won in Portugal in prior years and will do well in the controlled confines of the Surf Ranch wave pool in September.
With Tahiti and Hawaii being the only real chance for Wilson to gain ground, it seems 2018 might just be the year that a third Brazilian wins the world title. Gabriel Medina became the first in 2014, and Adriano de Souza won in 2015.
There should be plenty of drama the rest of this season, but you’re not likely to find many United States wave riders in the mix. Only one surfer from the U.S. is in the top 10. That’s rookie sensation Griffin Colapinto, the much-heralded California kid who has a bright future on the tour.
If you’d like to catch the upcoming events, check out the World Surf League’s website at www.worldsurfleague.com.
