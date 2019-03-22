Mixing recreational pursuits and politics is fraught with peril.
But something I read earlier this week got me thinking about the elitism associated with board sports.
The article was about former Texas congressman and presidential hopeful Beto O’Rourke and skateboarders who were taking umbrage with him associating with their tribe. The refrain was that Beto, whose senatorial campaign posted a video of him skateboarding in a Whataburger parking lot last year, clearly wasn’t a “real” skater.
The consensus from those interviewed for the article was that Beto was a poser, somebody who didn’t really skate but who liked to be associated with the punk ethos of the sport.
Board sports, in particular, have a long history of trying to weed out the genuine or core members of the group from the people who are considered less so. What’s ironic is that labeling someone as a poser runs counter to the very nature of freedom and individualism that make these pursuits so meaningful to us in the first place.
Surfing, to me at least, is about forgoing labels, communing with nature, letting go of society’s rules for my life and experiencing a purer source of energy. It’s a connection to something bigger than myself and a chance to freely move in a state of flow that shuts off the mind if only for a few brief seconds.
In my opinion, surfing — and skateboarding — is available for anyone who wants to give it a go. If you can pick up a board, venture into the ocean and get yourself onto a wave, you’re surfing. It’s only when we try to identify someone as a “surfer” that we run into trouble. Many of the surfers I know don’t exist solely to ride waves. They’re spouses, parents and business owners. Surfing is a wonderful pursuit for them but it doesn’t define who they are.
Far be it for me to determine whether someone is a “real” surfer or skateboarder. Such labeling stinks of elitism and shouldn’t have a place in the water or at the skate park.
After all, there are plenty of waves to go around.
BSR SURF RESORT OPEN
If the first photos showing up online this week from BSR Surf Resort in Waco are any indication, it appears the place has found a way to sort its water quality issues.
Accompanying the company’s Instagram announcement of its opening was a photo of a surfer locked in a barrel, the crystal-clear cavern enveloping him completely.
Last fall, BSR ended its season early after concerns were raised about the water quality at the site. While testing didn’t indicate issues with the water, the company still installed a state-of-the-art filtration system during the offseason. The result is the clear water seen online.
BSR opened for the season on Friday. You can find more information at https://www.bsrcablepark.com/bsr-surf-resort/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.