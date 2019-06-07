The last few weeks notwithstanding, surfing along the upper Texas coast is about to enter its dormant season.
While we’ve had a good run of waves through May and the early part of June, surfers around these parts know it’s only a matter of time before the long summer flat spells kick in. So here are a few YouTube channel suggestions to keep the stoke fires lit a bit longer.
Surfers of Bali: If you’re dreaming of perfect waves breaking in crystalline waters on a tropical reef, this is the channel for you. A local Balinese surfer spends nearly every day filming the famed breaks on the Indonesian island, including Ulutwatu, Padang Padang, Keramas and Canggu.
Coffin Brothers: A closer look at the travels and exploits of two of California’s best surfers: Connor and Parker Coffin. Connor, who is a World Championship Tour standout, and his brother Parker, who is battling to get onto the tour by competing in the World Qualifying Series, put together tons of great footage that includes both surfing and the traveling lifestyle.
Ben Gravy: You can never go wrong with Ben Gravy, a New Jersey semi-pro surfer who has made a name for himself by surfing novelty waves — in rivers, in harbors and in the ocean. While he continues his quest to surf in all 50 states, his channel has expanded to include travels to some of North America’s top surf destinations, too.
How To Rip: A great channel that includes surfing instruction for every level of surfer from the most novice beginner to the absolute shredder. Hosted by an Australian wave-rider, the tips and insights offered in the videos will improve the skills of most surfers in no time.
To get to any of these aforementioned channels, just type in the channel name into the search field on the YouTube home page, www.youtube.com.
FALLING TIDE MUSIC FESTIVAL TODAY
Just a reminder that the second Falling Tide Music Festival, presented by Rise Surf Company in Texas City, takes place today from 2 p.m. to midnight at the Nessler Park Rotary Pavilion, 1700 5th Ave. North in Texas City. The festival, billed as a celebration of Texas surf culture, features live music and a variety of surf and skate vendors. Check out www.fallingtide.org for a complete lineup of musicians and additional information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.