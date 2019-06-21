Yesterday was the official first day of summer, but I think all upper coast surfers would be remiss if we didn’t pause for just a second to thank our lucky stars for the decent run of springtime surf that graced our shores this year.
While we didn’t have one of the epic single days of year’s past, this spring was consistent, with a few runs of swell that lasted for more than a week straight — a rare feat along this stretch of coast.
There were a few messy chest-high and head-high days mixed in with sessions that featured smaller clean peaks. All in all, a solid season of waves. Here’s hoping that summer will bring us more swell and clean conditions.
LOCAL CREW SHREDS BSR SURF RESORT
A ripping upper Texas coast crew that included Southern Spears Surf Shop’s Damien McDonald and manager Adam Garrison, along with locals Chris Shannon, Jason Sonderfan and Sean O’Rourke, were tearing apart the waves at BSR Surf Resort in Waco this week.
“It was my first time surfing there, and it was a blast,” Garrison said. “The water clarity was so nice, and the temperature was perfect. It’s a super fun wave with an awesome staff and a very nice set up all around. It’s a little pricey, but I highly recommend surfing it.”
From photos posted last week by Rob Henson, BSR’s resident photographer and also Texas Gulf Surfing Association president, the water at the park is now crystal clear as the filtration system installed in the offseason appears to work perfectly.
One-hour sessions at the park run $90 for the expert wave, $75 for the intermediate wave and $60 for the beginner wave. Learn more at www.bsrcablepark.com/bsr-surf-resort.
STAB HIGH EVENT AT WACO SURF PARK
Speaking of BSR, Stab High, an aerial surfing exhibition and competition, will take place next Saturday, June 29, at the wave park.
The event, sponsored by the online surfing magazine Stab, is in its second year and will feature some of the most progressive surfers taking to the north Texas skies. Competitors include last year’s winner Noa Deane, Chippa Wilson, Eli Hanneman, Mason Ho and more than a dozen others. You can watch it live starting at 3 p.m. on the Stab website, www.stabmag.com. Be forewarned, however, it does cost $14 to watch online if you purchase that day. Advance online viewing tickets are $9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.