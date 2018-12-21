The World Surf League concluded its competitive season on Oahu’s North Shore this week, capping an entertaining year with a championship showdown at the Pipeline.
As was the case for much of the year, a Brazilian surfer came out on top. Gabriel Medina won his second world title while blitzing the field at the Pipe Masters, eventually defeating Australian Julian Wilson in the final to capture the win at the famed break.
It was a dominant season for Brazil, as surfers from the country won nine of the 11 events on the tour. That dominance isn’t likely to end anytime soon either because 12 of the 32 surfers who qualified for the 2019 tour, which begins in April in Australia, are from Brazil. The so-called Brazilian Storm has become a full-blown hurricane.
Still, despite the world title showdown drama in Hawaii, the story at Pipeline was the return of 11-time world champion Kelly Slater who had missed most of the events from the past year and a half with a serious foot injury.
Slater, considered by most to be the greatest competitive surfer of all time, escaped the early rounds at Pipeline with narrow victories before catching fire as the waves improved throughout the competition. He dispatched world-title contender Felipe Toledo in the third round and then lost a close decision to Julian Wilson in the semis.
The day before the finals, on what would turn out to be the wave of the event, Slater dove into a bombing Pipeline drainer, falling inside the barrel before somehow grabbing his board and emerging standing as the spit from the tube — and cheers from the beach crowd — rained down in his wake. It was an exceptional performance by the 46-year-old Slater, who has announced that the 2019 season will be his last.
Also joining Slater as an injury wildcard on next year’s tour will be two-time world champ John John Florence from Hawaii. If next season is as spectacular as the one that just ended, it’s going to be quite a ride.
RING IN THE NEW YEAR WITH LA IZQUIERDA
The surfers behind the inaugural La Izquierda Surf and Music Festival from this past May are back with a New Year’s Eve event planned for Jimmy’s On the Pier, 91st and Seawall. The festivities will take place from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. and feature live music and dancing under the stars on the pier. All proceeds will benefit the Surfrider Foundation. Check out https://www.facebook.com/laizquierdafest/ for details.
