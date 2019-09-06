In this age of social media saturation, I often find myself pondering a question again and again: If you don’t post about a surf session on Instagram or Facebook, did it even happen?
As an obsessed waverider but a less-than-prodigious user of social media, my feeds on the aforementioned platforms mostly contain images and videos of surfers from far-flung reaches of the globe challenging themselves on world-class waves.
My accounts are also replete with posts from many local surfers who share tidbits about their sessions along our upper coast beaches. While I can appreciate the local and the global perspective, it often seems like surfers are trying to outdo one another, competing for the attention of quickly-scanning eyeballs that are always poised to move on to the next gyrating pixel.
Being a bit salty — both in age and perspective — I’m always a little suspect of a surfer’s description of “epic,” “all-time” or any of the other superlatives being used to describe a particular day in the water. The descriptions always tend to hint at a “look-at-me” attitude that for so long was anathema to surfing and the surfers I knew.
Surfline, the legendary purveyor of surf forecasting, has perhaps found a way to truly tap into a surfer’s ego. With the most recent update to its mobile application, the company has released a new service called Surfline Sessions.
With more than 500 webcams pointing at surf breaks across the globe, Surfline is now offering a feature it advertises with the promise, “No Filmer? No Problem.”
“Surfline Sessions creates a video of every wave you ride in front of a Surfline camera — then sends it to your iPhone,” the company exultantly explains on its website in an ad for the new service. “Just connect an Apple Watch to your account in the Surfline app, press ‘start’ on your watch on the way out, shred until your arms feel like noodles, then get ready to view your rides.”
While it can be quite revelatory — in both good and bad ways — to watch footage of yourself surfing, there’s something about this idea that just doesn’t feel right. At least to me. I’m certain, of course, this has everything to do with my age.
The generation of surfers before mine prized solitude and flying under the radar. Some of them would disappear for months on sojourns south of the border, the only inkling of their continued existence being word-of-mouth at the local surf shop.
They handed down this approach to many of us, which today is the source of my trepidation about sharing many of my surf sessions on social media.
So, Surfline’s new approach is quite a departure for me. Fortunately, at least for now, the company doesn’t have any cams pointing at Galveston’s surf breaks.
I’m sure, however, that it’s just a matter of time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.