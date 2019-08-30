Most long-time surfers understand the virtues of having a local craftsman shape a board that will work well in our conditions here on the Gulf Coast.
There will be yet another reason to choose a local shaper’s board beginning Sunday over one cranked out in an overseas factory. As of Sept. 1, the Trump administration will implement a 10 percent tariff on all surfboards imported from China, meaning the cost of a board for the end user (you and me) will likely increase if it’s made in China.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, there were 916,246 surfboards imported into the United States in 2018, up from 102,850 in 2004, the first year that the agency began tracking trade data on boards. China accounted for 67 percent of all surfboards imported into the U.S. last year.
So, you’d think a tariff on Chinese surfboard imports would encourage board builders to move their factories back to the United States. In reality, what it seems to do is causing U.S.-based companies that manufacture boards in China to start factories in other Asian countries that aren’t subject to the tariffs.
Since 2008, one of the most recognizable imported brands, California-based Firewire, has been manufacturing its boards in Thailand, while other surfboard factories have been established in Vietnam. With hourly wages in Thailand and Vietnam at half the cost of those in China — and more than 19 times less than in the U.S. — many surfboard importers are making the leap to these other countries.
These latest tariffs are likely to encourage more board builders to do the same.
What is becoming abundantly clear is that the future of the U.S. board-building enterprise is in serious peril. With 90 percent of surfboards being sold in the U.S. today built overseas, the local shaper is a dying breed.
That’s too bad because by far the best surfboards I’ve ridden since I started riding waves three decades ago have been crafted by surfers I’d often see in the water here in Galveston or Surfside. They understand best the waves we ride here in Texas and know how to craft a shape that works optimally for each individual.
Surfboard shapers have been the heart and soul of our sport since its inception, promoting a spirit of innovation and testing has led to numerous advancements over the years.
I’m worried a future dictated simply by making money off surfboard sales is leading us down a path where we’ll eventually all ride the same design, shaped by the thousands to appeal to as many consumers as possible.
And that’s a bad thing for surfing.
