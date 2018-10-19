It occurred to me the other day, while still basking in the glow of the Hurricane Michael big Wednesday swell, that surfing’s importance in a wave rider’s life is constantly in flux, as fluid as the ocean itself.
There were times — before jobs, family and adult responsibilities — when riding waves was the predominant guiding force of my life. At that time, I’d drop pretty much everything in pursuit of the next swell, the promised waves at the end of a Mexican road trip or an afternoon session with a few friends.
My focus was on water time: catch one wave, then another, then another. Early in the morning, middle of the day and even late into the night. It didn’t matter. As long as there was a wave to ride, my friends and I were on it.
It seemed there was simply nothing as important as surfing.
Of course, with age comes the understanding that yes, there is far more to life than surfing. That’s not to say that surfing isn’t still a core part of my life. But these days it has become a spiritual component rather than an obsessive pursuit that takes precedence over everything else.
Riding waves is a time for reflection, a chance to relax into life and feel the rhythm of the ocean and our insignificance in all of this vastness. It’s a connection to the Earth, to the energy that binds us to the universe and to each other.
It also helps me appreciate more fully the time I do get in the water. I’ve learned to balance a great day of surfing with the many other things that occupy time in an adult surfer’s life.
That’s not to say that there aren’t days when I’m missing a great swell for one reason or another. And, I absolutely see photos of amazing perfection on Facebook and Instagram and feel a twinge of envy.
But, nowadays stealing a few hours of dawn patrol goodness before the weekend crowds fill the seawall or surfing until dark after a day’s work are more the norm than exception.
I’ve found that my surfing is better for it. Having limited time to spend in the water tends to make me appreciate and savor every wave that much more. And it only takes one good one to keep a smile on my face the rest of the day.
