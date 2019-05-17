Last weekend was a great one for surfers all up and down the Texas coast.
The strong onshore flow we had during the week sent decent-sized but sloppy waves to our beaches. But by Saturday afternoon, as the wind slacked and then eventually turned light offshore, the upper coast really came alive with clean, punchy surf in the chest-high range.
The crew at the Pleasure Pier was ripping apart every last morsel of goodness that found its way under the pilings to break along the inside sandbar.
One of those enjoying the bounty was Leroy Naschke, a longtime surfer from these parts whom I finally had the opportunity to meet in person. I watched Leroy drop in on wave after wave, riding nearly every one all the way to the beach.
Toward the end of the session, Leroy mentioned that he kept telling himself that he was going to catch one last wave. But when the surf is good, like it was last week, one last wave quickly turns into five and then 10.
In fact, my surfing buddies and I used to say that the surest way to extend a session by an hour was to mention that you’re going to take the next wave in. Either you won’t catch anything for 30 minutes or you’ll paddle into so many more waves that your arms will feel like spaghetti when you finally make it ashore.
At any rate, Leroy wasn’t doing any sitting in the lineup. Along with the rest of the surfers out on Saturday, he was shredding everything that came his way, and it was quite a show to witness.
Here’s to more Saturday sessions to come.
LA IZQUIERDA GOES OFF
Speaking of last weekend, congratulations to everyone involved in organizing and participating in the second annual La Izquierda Surf & Music Festival at Jimmy’s on the Pier.
The festival, which featured a surf competition, live music, beer tastings and art vendor booths, was a raging success with crowds of surfers and music fans lining the pier and filling the seawall for the entire day.
The few thunderstorms that rolled through during the event couldn’t dampen the enthusiasm and the patience of festival-goers paid off: the surf was firing pretty much from noon until sunset on both sides of the fishing pier.
Stay tuned for complete surf competition results from the festival in an upcoming column.
Stephen Hadley is a longtime surfer who lives and works in Galveston. If you have an idea for this column, email him at stephendhadley@gmail.com.
