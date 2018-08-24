Yet another retailer has responded to public pressure to stop using disposable plastic bags.
Supermarket giant Kroger announced this week that they’ll completely eliminate single-use plastic bags at all 2,800 of its stores by 2025. That’s a big deal because Kroger ordered more than 6 billion of them last year.
On any given day, you can stroll along the Galveston beachfront and see the plastic bags stuck in the dune grasses or littering the water’s edge. The local chapter of the Surfrider Foundation — along with the Turtle Island Restoration Network — has been pushing for a bag ban here in Galveston for some time, citing plastic pollution and the harmful effects on marine life.
That option was put on hold recently when the Texas Supreme Court struck down a bag ban in Laredo, effectively pausing similar bans that were being considered across the state.
But, if retailers decide to respond to public pressure to stop using the single-use bags, then municipalities won’t have to keep pushing for the bans in the first place. Kroger should be commended for taking this step, even if it’s going to take several years for complete implementation. As for other island merchants (here’s looking at you Randall’s, Walmart and Target among others), it remains to be seen whether they will respond in kind.
Fewer plastic bags strewn across our beaches and sullying the lineup is a good thing for Galveston and the marine life who call this region home.
TGSA RELEASES COMPETITION SCHEDULE
The Texas Gulf Surfing Association recently announced its competition schedule for the upcoming season. As usual, this year’s events traverse our coast from Galveston to South Padre Island. Here’s the schedule:
• Sept. 15-16: North District contest in Galveston; South District contest, location TBA
• Oct. 13-14: Galveston Open
• Nov. 17-18: Port Aransas Open
• Feb. 23-24: Matagorda Open
• April 6-7: Texas State Surfing Championships, location TBA
For more information, check out www.surftgsa.org.
WSL HEADS TO KELLY’S SURF RANCH
The World Surf League just finished its contest at Teahupoo in Tahiti, where less-than-spectacular surf dominated the storyline. Brazilian Gabriel Medina beat Australian Owen Wright in the final, marking the sixth time a Brazilian surfer has won in seven stops on this year’s championship tour.
The next is Surf Ranch, the other-worldly perfect artificial wave created by 11-time world champion Kelly Slater.
There will be no guessing on whether a swell is on the way for this competition, as every wave is ruler-edged perfection. But the beauty of a contest held in the ocean are the variable conditions and the ability of surfers to read and respond to those nuances. Without those variables, it will be interesting to see how the pros differentiate themselves in surf that will be the same, wave after wave.
The Surf Ranch Pro begins Sept. 6 in Lemoore, California. You can watch online at www.worldsurfleague.com.
